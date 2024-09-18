Turn Canned Beans Into A Restaurant-Worthy Dish Using One Addition
Beans are certainly a "magical fruit," providing an excellent source of protein as well as a quick and simple basis for multiple types of meals. One of the many reasons why canned beans reign supreme over their dried counterparts is the convenience factor. This is significant as dried beans require soaking and preparation while canned beans are prepped and ready to go once you crack open the can. With so many simple uses for canned beans, one trick to elevate your legumes is by mixing in a hearty helping of sofrito.
Sofrito can be considered a Spanish-style variation on the "holy trinity" of onion, celery, and bell peppers commonly found in Cajun and Creole cuisine with the main difference being the inclusion of garlic, cilantro, and sometimes spices such as paprika. The ingredients are all finely chopped and blended into a smooth paste. A simple sofrito recipe can be made with minimal effort and is the perfect addition to your favorite canned beans to take an already protein-packed snack to the next level of restaurant-worthy deliciousness.
Adding sofrito to canned beans
With so many different canned beans you should be keeping in your pantry and a wide variety of store-bought canned bean brands to choose from, all you really have to do is pop one open and mix it in with your scratch-made or store-bought sofrito. If you're starting with a basic sofrito recipe, you can moderate the level of aromatics and spiciness to your preferred tastes and determine which beans would go best with a generous spoonful mixed in. For example, taking a nod from the Spanish origins of sofrito, you can use canned black or pinto beans to start. It's your choice to either drain or keep the liquid before combining with your homemade sofrito and simmering in a pot on the stove for no more than about 10 minutes.
You can even try using canned lentils or chickpeas mixed with your sofrito for a more Mediterranean-inspired flavor. If you want to lean more into a flavor profile that is closer to a French mirepoix, try mixing up canned cannellini or kidney beans. If you want to bring out a more Cajun or Creole flavor with your sofritas and canned bean mixture, use a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning in your sofritas along with some red beans for an unforgettable meal.