Turn Canned Beans Into A Restaurant-Worthy Dish Using One Addition

With so many different canned beans you should be keeping in your pantry and a wide variety of store-bought canned bean brands to choose from, all you really have to do is pop one open and mix it in with your scratch-made or store-bought sofrito. If you're starting with a basic sofrito recipe, you can moderate the level of aromatics and spiciness to your preferred tastes and determine which beans would go best with a generous spoonful mixed in. For example, taking a nod from the Spanish origins of sofrito, you can use canned black or pinto beans to start. It's your choice to either drain or keep the liquid before combining with your homemade sofrito and simmering in a pot on the stove for no more than about 10 minutes.

You can even try using canned lentils or chickpeas mixed with your sofrito for a more Mediterranean-inspired flavor. If you want to lean more into a flavor profile that is closer to a French mirepoix, try mixing up canned cannellini or kidney beans. If you want to bring out a more Cajun or Creole flavor with your sofritas and canned bean mixture, use a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning in your sofritas along with some red beans for an unforgettable meal.