Are Expensive Canned Tomatoes Really Better Than Store-Brand? An Expert Weighs In

Hitting your maximum grocery budget can happen quickly, placing scrutiny upon every item on the shopping list. That's when you might wonder if there's any taste difference between generic and name-brand items, especially with considerable price differences from one can to another. It's understandable to question whether expensive canned tomatoes are better than store-brand or other less-costly offerings. For a closer look at that, we reached out to an expert in the nuances of canned tomatoes: Danny Freeman, Author of "Danny Loves Pasta."

With a shout-out from the likes of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, who calls Freeman an edible artist for his playful handmade pasta designs, it's a good bet he knows a thing or two about making sauces. In a nod to famously delicious Italian tomatoes, Freeman first points out the obvious, "Most Italian cooks will tell you to look for certified San Marzano tomatoes, which will have a DOP designation on the can." A DOP label means the tomatoes come from a protected designation of origin, known in Italian as Denominazione d'Origine Protetta. With San Marzano tomatoes, that's the Agro Nocerino Sarnese region of Campania, where geography and agricultural regulations play a big role in the resulting flavor and quality.

Freeman explains how San Marzano canned tomatoes are known for their sweetness and fleshy texture, which makes them perfect for sauces. But that's not the whole story — he puts a twist on the subject with an unexpected perspective on canned tomato origins and styles.