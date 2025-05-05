There's A Good Reason Canned Foods Are So Cheap

Canned food being so affordable has actually given it a mixed reputation. On one hand, the low prices associated with canned food have made it beloved, but budget-conscious shoppers and food pantries alike. There is only so much you can dislike something that helps so many people get fed affordably. But for some people, affordable also means cheap, as in low quality, or even unhealthy — a mass-produced and overly processed way to conveniently feed yourself without regard for freshness or nutrition.

But while some canned food certainly falls into the flavorless mush category, plenty of canned foods are great, and many are just as healthy as something you make fresh. And contrary to what some people might think, the reason canned food is cheap is also why it's great: because of the science of preservation.

Lots of factors affect how expensive food is, as anyone following stories about high tariffs and grocery prices has probably learned. Some foods can be labor intensive, like cherries, only grow in certain strict climates, like coffee, or have both problems, like real vanilla. Canning doesn't fix those issues, but it does tackle a big one that makes anything more expensive: shelf life. The faster something spoils, the more waste there will be, which means retailers need to charge higher prices for the stuff that does sell to cover the cost of producing it. But canned food extends products life so much that it gives producers and retailers lots of time and flexibility.