Starbucks' Rumored Cold Foam Is For Raspberry Lovers
It's been a very berry summer for Starbucks. The coffee giant's summer 2025 menu features the return of last year's Summer-Berry Refreshers, a trio packed with raspberry-flavored popping boba. The company also recently debuted a Firework Frappuccino (which we reviewed) made with strawberry puree. Now, a new berry-forward cold foam flavor is rumored to hit the Starbucks menu in late July. The potential leak comes from trusted Instagram foodie account @markie_devo. According to the post, Starbucks' new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew drink "features cold brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with raspberry cream cold foam!" Starbucks has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew, but the anticipated nationwide drop is slated for July 28, 2025. It's pretty good news ... we guess.
There's a catch: Not every Starbucks location is expected to carry the new ingredients. Also, there's a good chance that they might sell out before folks can even get a taste. The raspberry cold foam is being billed as an extremely-limited run option that's only hitting participating stores, while supplies last. Per the post, the cold brew itself doesn't contain any raspberry syrup; it uses a base of vanilla syrup. But the new raspberry cream cold foam does. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fan responses are mixed. "Why does it have to be limited time only!!! I love raspberry syrup," writes one disgruntled commenter on the post. Another frustrated comment reads, "I would rather they just hold off until they can supply the regular amount they have for a 'limited edition flavor.'"
Raspberry syrup is returning to Starbucks, but not forever
Either way, the raspberry syrup's reprisal is certain. This month, Starbucks will be bringing back one of its most popular and missed discontinued syrups: the retired raspberry syrup, which was pulled from menus in 2023. Fans were majorly bummed over the news, with one person taking to the social media platform X (via Today) to write, "Starbucks discontinuing raspberry syrup during Women's History Month is sexist." Another despairing TikTok asks "HOW WILL I LIVE" in response to the retirement. Now, two years later, raspberry syrup is back ( ... but not for long). The @markie_devo Instagram post description writes, "I apologize ahead of time for this news, it may not be what your little heart desires. This is absolutely one of the most awkward drops ever from Starbucks!!"
In June, Starbucks announced the return of its retired raspberry syrup, noting that it wouldn't be a comeback meant to last. As the company shared in a June 10 press release, "Under the Back to Starbucks strategy, [...] Starbucks will also be bringing back raspberry syrup for a very limited time this July to delight fans, and the company plans to bring more flavor drops in the future." Starbucks has yet to specify how long, exactly, the syrup will be around. Still, fans in the comments section of the @markie_devo post are already brainstorming raspberry-forward customized drink creations. "I just want an Iced Green Tea Latte with a pump of raspberry again!" writes one, and another chimes in "Raspberry Cold Foam Matcha?!?!?"