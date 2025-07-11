Starbucks' Rumored Cold Foam Is For Raspberry Lovers

It's been a very berry summer for Starbucks. The coffee giant's summer 2025 menu features the return of last year's Summer-Berry Refreshers, a trio packed with raspberry-flavored popping boba. The company also recently debuted a Firework Frappuccino (which we reviewed) made with strawberry puree. Now, a new berry-forward cold foam flavor is rumored to hit the Starbucks menu in late July. The potential leak comes from trusted Instagram foodie account @markie_devo. According to the post, Starbucks' new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew drink "features cold brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with raspberry cream cold foam!" Starbucks has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew, but the anticipated nationwide drop is slated for July 28, 2025. It's pretty good news ... we guess.

There's a catch: Not every Starbucks location is expected to carry the new ingredients. Also, there's a good chance that they might sell out before folks can even get a taste. The raspberry cold foam is being billed as an extremely-limited run option that's only hitting participating stores, while supplies last. Per the post, the cold brew itself doesn't contain any raspberry syrup; it uses a base of vanilla syrup. But the new raspberry cream cold foam does. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fan responses are mixed. "Why does it have to be limited time only!!! I love raspberry syrup," writes one disgruntled commenter on the post. Another frustrated comment reads, "I would rather they just hold off until they can supply the regular amount they have for a 'limited edition flavor.'"