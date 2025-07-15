The Simple Add-In That Instantly Fixes Overly Syrupy Canned Pie Filling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when baking a pie with canned pie filling is letting it turn into mush. The most common reason this happens is overestimating the number of cans you need. Even experienced bakers can make this simple error, but when it happens, you'll end up with a filling that is overly syrupy. Some brands of canned filling are also just more syrupy than others, so even using one can will make your pie too goopy. Then, after it bakes, it will have a soggy bottom or excess liquid in the bottom of the pie pan. Whatever the reason for overly syrupy pie filling, there is a simple fix. Adding fresh fruit is one of the best ways to enhance canned pie filling, as it improves the structure, taste, and texture and reduces goopiness.

Fresh fruit is better than canned fruit, which isn't as firm, or frozen fruit, which may get mushy and soupy as the pie bakes. When baking with fresh fruits like apples, make sure to choose the right variety for baking and leave the skin on so they retain their firmness. Adding some fresh blueberries to berry pie filling can reduce goopiness, as blueberries don't deteriorate as much as strawberries and raspberries while baking. Fresh stone fruits (like cherries, peaches, and plums) release a lot of juice as they bake. Tossing chopped fruit with sugar and letting it rest for 30 minutes can reduce some of the juiciness.