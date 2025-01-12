16 Helpful Tips For Baking With Fresh Apples

I have met people who swear by cooking their apples before they bake with them. And then I know people who turn their cheek to the practice. I'm a person who's somewhere in the middle. I think it's helpful — just not always necessary.

The case for pre-cooking your apple pie filling is that is will help loosen up the fruit and ensures that everything is cooked through ahead of time. If you happen to slice your fruit a little bit bigger than you should, for example, you may want to cook the filling down to help the pieces cook through. Pre-cooking can also reduce the dome effect of your pie, which occurs when the fruit cooks down and shrinks, thus leaving a gap between the filling and the top crust. Lastly, you may not need to cook the whole pie as long because the apples are already soft, which can prevent your crust from getting a little too dark. That being said, be sure to read your recipe, as if it does not call for pre-cooking and you do it anyway, you could be leaving your pie in the oven for too long.

If your fruit is sliced thin, like for a tart or galette, you don't have to pre-cook your apples. But, for apple turnovers you're going to want to cook your apples ahead of time, since they will not cook at the same rate as the thin shell around them.