Here's The Secret To The Best Fried Apples
They may be your favorite side dish to order at Cracker Barrel, but fried apples originate in the South, where they've been a staple since the 1800s. Apples grew plentiful in Appalachia, particularly in poor mountain areas, where they were — and still are — an important part of the cuisine. The dish, which involves cooking apples in butter, sugar, and cinnamon until they're soft, has long been enjoyed by those in the South, but today, it's popular all over the country. Everyone has their favorite way to enjoy the sweet, buttery dish, whether it be alongside bacon at breakfast or over ice cream for dessert. However you like them, there's one secret that's absolutely key for the very best fried apples, and it has to do with your cutting technique.
You might not think much of it, but cutting your apples is actually a crucial step that can make or break your batch of southern fried apples. If you cut your apples lazily and unevenly, you'll end up with some overcooked and some undercooked. This is why it's important to be strategic about the size of your apple slices; we recommend cutting them around a ½ inch thick after peeling and coring them. If you're precise with your cutting, you can do this by hand. If you don't feel so confident, you can buy an apple slicer, like this PrepWorks Thin Apple Slicer on Amazon, for especially even slices.
Thinly-sliced apples are the key to success
While thinly sliced apples will give you the right texture, there are even more ways to make sure your apples do Appalachia justice. Another important tip involves choosing the correct apples. For the very best fried apples, you should choose a tart variety so they balance well with the sweetness of the cinnamon and sugar. Pink Lady is our first choice, followed by Granny Smith. You want the apple to be firm so it softens up just right once it's cooked on the stove. Braeburn, Fuji, and Honeycrisp will also work well.
We also recommend adding lemon juice to them. Not only will lemon juice prevent the apples from browning, but it will ensure their flavor remains and doesn't get completely overtaken by the other sweet ingredients. Toss the apples in a tablespoon of lemon juice before putting them over the heat, and let their true crisp flavor shine.
When it comes time to serve your fried apples, there are endless possibilities. If you like them with breakfast, they taste great layered on top of a stack of pancakes. Add a drizzle of maple syrup for a super indulgent breakfast treat. You could also keep the Southern food theme going and enjoy them beside a plate of classic chicken and waffles. Not only will apples add a nice fruity flavor to the mix, but they'll further that sweet and savory combo that makes chicken and waffles oh-so-good.