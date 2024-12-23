Here's The Secret To The Best Fried Apples

They may be your favorite side dish to order at Cracker Barrel, but fried apples originate in the South, where they've been a staple since the 1800s. Apples grew plentiful in Appalachia, particularly in poor mountain areas, where they were — and still are — an important part of the cuisine. The dish, which involves cooking apples in butter, sugar, and cinnamon until they're soft, has long been enjoyed by those in the South, but today, it's popular all over the country. Everyone has their favorite way to enjoy the sweet, buttery dish, whether it be alongside bacon at breakfast or over ice cream for dessert. However you like them, there's one secret that's absolutely key for the very best fried apples, and it has to do with your cutting technique.

You might not think much of it, but cutting your apples is actually a crucial step that can make or break your batch of southern fried apples. If you cut your apples lazily and unevenly, you'll end up with some overcooked and some undercooked. This is why it's important to be strategic about the size of your apple slices; we recommend cutting them around a ½ inch thick after peeling and coring them. If you're precise with your cutting, you can do this by hand. If you don't feel so confident, you can buy an apple slicer, like this PrepWorks Thin Apple Slicer on Amazon, for especially even slices.