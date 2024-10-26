For Even Better Apple Pie, You Should Skip One Step

The comforting aroma of a freshly-baked all-American apple pie is second to none. Tender baked fruit, a flaky crust, and a crunchy, sugary topping in every slice? Sign us up! However, there's one annoying thing that deters us from preparing a home made apple pie every weekend; all that laborious peeling, coring, and chopping. Fortunately, we can skip one of these steps to make an even better apple pie, according to Anna Gordon, Chef, Founder, and Co-owner of The Good Batch, who swears by using unpeeled apples in her bakes. Gordon says "assuming the apples are locally grown or organic, I recommend leaving the skin on! The peel adds extra flavor and bite to the pie."

Making a basic apple pie is mostly an assembly job. All you need to do is coat your sliced apples in sugar and a thickener, such as cornstarch, before piling them into your pastry-lined fluted pie plate, topping with another sheet of pastry, and sprinkling on some sugar. This process is far quicker if you simply wash and slice your apples instead of spending extra time removing the peel. However, as Gordon mentions, if you want to leave the skin on your apples it makes sense to select an organic variety. This is because the soil organic fruit is grown in has to be free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. Fruit that isn't organic and is farmed with chemical-based pesticides (to ward off insects and fungi) can have an unpleasant residue on its surface.

