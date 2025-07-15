Taste Test: How Does Starbucks' And Dunkin's House Coffee Differ?

Chain coffee shops are as ubiquitous in America as pick-up trucks and hamburger joints. We love our fast, convenient, drive-thru coffee, but not just any chain coffee shop's brew will do. In the U.S., two coffee chains reign supreme in a classic battle of East Coast versus West Coast, each with a loyal following to rival that of professional football. Starbucks and Dunkin' both span (just about) the entire nation, and although both businesses seem similar on the surface, there are actually some major differences between the two American coffee icons.

The debate over whether Starbuck's or Dunkin' makes the better cup of coffee may never truly be settled, but I decided to take a crack at it, nonetheless. Although the coffees that both chains are famous for usually involve lots of milk, sugar, and the faux-Italian names, I decided to test out a beverage that we tend to forget is even an option as our quest for syrupy, seasonal sweets leaves us with tunnel vision: regular black coffee. I tried a hot house coffee sans milk and sugar from Dunkin' and the same from Starbucks to uncover their differences and similarities. I'll determine the flavor notes, body, and roast profiles of each to figure out how these two similar rivals compare on the battlefield of regular ol' joe.