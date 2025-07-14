Costco earns a good reputation for offering the best value for your money, especially on its Kirkland Signature products. But, Kirkland items can be a hit or miss when it comes to value and price — the fine grain sea salt, a favorite, is priced at $3.29 for 30 ounces, but there has been some disappointment in this Saffron quality.

That said, depending on your needs and spending habits, Costco can be more budget-friendly than other grocery stores. While prices vary state to state, there are many ways to feed your family affordably,such as this pork loin deal at $20 for nine loin chops. Especially with the added perks for Executive Memberships, such as earlier hours and extra discounts on their services like pharmacy and travel, it feels like a no-brainer. They even have an Anywhere Visa Card, which can score you up to 5% cash back on everyday purchases. The best part is their incredible double guarantee policy for all membership tiers, which means that if you're unhappy with either the product or the membership, they will fully reimburse you.