Before Using Costco's Kirkland Brand Sea Salt, Be Sure To Check The Lid
Costco is a chef's paradise filled with bulk quantities of high-quality ingredients, the Kirkland brand promise, and aisles upon aisles of variety. When reaching for the spices, we ranked Kirkland Signature Fine Grain Pure Sea Salt at number 5 out of the most popular Costco seasonings.
There has been a noticeable change in this sea salt according to Reddit: They seem to have swapped the lid type with larger holes, which means faster–and sometimes accidental–pours. With fine grain sea salt already providing up to double the salting power compared to kosher salt, it's imperative to make sure you're paying attention so the salt doesn't come spewing out and ruin your dish.
Keep in mind that you're using the best type of salt for your needs. For example, Kosher salt, which now refers to the grain size and shape, was named after the Jewish method of pulling water out of meat. If you're wondering whether you can substitute sea salt for table salt, there are a few key differences such as use type, grain size, and origin. Salt may seem simple, and often it contains only the chemical compound NaCl, but there are a variety of slight variations to learn when it comes to salt and its use in cooking and baking.
Is Costco generally cheaper?
Costco earns a good reputation for offering the best value for your money, especially on its Kirkland Signature products. But, Kirkland items can be a hit or miss when it comes to value and price — the fine grain sea salt, a favorite, is priced at $3.29 for 30 ounces, but there has been some disappointment in this Saffron quality.
That said, depending on your needs and spending habits, Costco can be more budget-friendly than other grocery stores. While prices vary state to state, there are many ways to feed your family affordably,such as this pork loin deal at $20 for nine loin chops. Especially with the added perks for Executive Memberships, such as earlier hours and extra discounts on their services like pharmacy and travel, it feels like a no-brainer. They even have an Anywhere Visa Card, which can score you up to 5% cash back on everyday purchases. The best part is their incredible double guarantee policy for all membership tiers, which means that if you're unhappy with either the product or the membership, they will fully reimburse you.