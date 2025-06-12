Grilling On A Budget? This Costco Pork Cut Feeds A Crowd For Under $25

The soft sizzle wafts a pleasant scent through the crowd in your backyard, making everybody look forward to getting a bite of whatever is charring on the grill. But that smell doesn't just prompt nostalgia and a grumbling stomach. Grilling meat can get expensive— perhaps that scent is also a sore reminder of your now-empty pockets. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be. There's one Costco pork cut that can feed a crowd for under $25: Kirkland Signature's boneless pork loin.

This cut offers juicy results for great value; it's easily one of the underrated cuts of meat you should be grilling. At approximately $20, Costco customers receive a large package of nine loin chops weighing around five pounds. Since the average portion serving per person is four ounces, that's enough to cater to at least 20 people — not bad for under $25, right? In less than 20 minutes on a gas or charcoal grill, these pork loins will be bursting with flavor and ready for plating. Throw in some burger buns or budget-friendly sides, and you could feed a crowd of 20 for under $3 per guest.