Grilling On A Budget? This Costco Pork Cut Feeds A Crowd For Under $25
The soft sizzle wafts a pleasant scent through the crowd in your backyard, making everybody look forward to getting a bite of whatever is charring on the grill. But that smell doesn't just prompt nostalgia and a grumbling stomach. Grilling meat can get expensive— perhaps that scent is also a sore reminder of your now-empty pockets. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be. There's one Costco pork cut that can feed a crowd for under $25: Kirkland Signature's boneless pork loin.
This cut offers juicy results for great value; it's easily one of the underrated cuts of meat you should be grilling. At approximately $20, Costco customers receive a large package of nine loin chops weighing around five pounds. Since the average portion serving per person is four ounces, that's enough to cater to at least 20 people — not bad for under $25, right? In less than 20 minutes on a gas or charcoal grill, these pork loins will be bursting with flavor and ready for plating. Throw in some burger buns or budget-friendly sides, and you could feed a crowd of 20 for under $3 per guest.
How to grill boneless pork loin
The pro-grillers might have spotted the obvious here. Pork isn't always recommended; its cuts are often associated with slow-paced barbecuing, not quick-off-the-mark grilling. Yet, because this pork loin is boneless, it cooks faster than bone-in alternatives and is better suited to that high-heat cooking style. Understanding the importance of bone-in versus boneless cuts is definitely one of those grilling hacks you wish you knew sooner. In this case, it allows you to grill pork loin as you would boneless chicken or turkey.
Preparation is everything; trim unwanted fat and marinate the loin for enhanced flavoring. After preheating the grill, quickly sear each side. This stage only takes a few minutes, but the quick flash of heat caramelizes the outer layer, creating a distinct textural contrast and trapping juices inside. It's a make-or-break step for delicious pork loins. After that, shut the grill lid and allow the cuts to begin cooking properly. The general rule is 20 minutes per pound. For these Costco pork loins, each cut weighs approximately ½ pound, so reduce the cooking time to around 10 minutes. Check that the internal temperature has reached a safe 145 degrees Fahreneheit. And voila — you've grilled a tasty serving of boneless pork loins! Add that to your essential grilling tips and tricks.