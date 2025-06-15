The Underwhelming Kirkland Signature Spice Customers Think You Should Avoid
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Knowing how to use spices and seasonings is key to creating tasty food. While saffron is an ingredient that is best to use sparingly, mainly because it's the most expensive spice in the world, it is a key flavor in many dishes worldwide, particularly across Persian, Indian, and southern European cuisines. Saffron can cost as much as $5,000 per kilogram, however. So when Costco's home Kirkland brand brought out an apparently affordable organic version, La Mancha Spanish saffron, it was disappointing to find out how underwhelming it was.
Depending on where you buy it from, the Kirkland Signature saffron can cost anywhere from $12 to $29.99 per gram. So while saffron may be worth $5,000 per kilogram, the Kirkland prices would scale it up from $12,000 to almost $30,000 per kilogram. Definitely not cheap, but you're only buying a small amount and that's what makes it seem affordable, at least to try.
Unfortunately, reviews of the Costco saffron point out that the taste is very weak or almost non-existent. While it does offer a hay-like aroma, it's also been likened to the taste of tequila (minus the alcohol). Over on Reddit, customers are mostly underwhelmed by the flavor. What's for sure is that it doesn't pack any wow factor for those who have tried it.
How should saffron taste?
Food made using saffron should bring slightly savory, subtle, and earthy notes to dishes. While it's not strong it is noticeable in foods. It's a key ingredient in traditional paella because not only does it add to the flavor, saffron is also known for the intense yellow tint it imparts. Substitute recipes will suggest turmeric as a more affordable alternative. But it's worth getting hold of some to make our recipe for delicious saffron-infused pilaf rice, which is a perfect accompaniement to a special curry if entertaining.
If you have some saffron and find that the flavor isn't as intense as you want, we have a tip that suggests the tastiest way to prepare it is to roast it. Quality saffron should have pronounced sweet and floral tones that come out in both the flavor and fragrance. Once you've smelled it you will forever recognize the flavor and scent.
Experts recommend you store saffron in an airtight container to keep out moisture and light. The Kirkland saffron is packaged in a small, clear glass jar sealed with a cork. While cork can make a strong seal in a bottle of wine, that's often due to the moisture content making it expand. So it's possible the cork lets air in, while the glass allows for damaging UV exposure. Both of these have the potential to diminish saffron's potency. Together, these issues could account for why some people have had such underwhelming experiences with their Kirkland Signature saffron. If you want to try a different version, these premium golden saffron strands come in a sealed tin and cost $15.95 for 2 grams.