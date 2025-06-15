The Underwhelming Kirkland Signature Spice Customers Think You Should Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Knowing how to use spices and seasonings is key to creating tasty food. While saffron is an ingredient that is best to use sparingly, mainly because it's the most expensive spice in the world, it is a key flavor in many dishes worldwide, particularly across Persian, Indian, and southern European cuisines. Saffron can cost as much as $5,000 per kilogram, however. So when Costco's home Kirkland brand brought out an apparently affordable organic version, La Mancha Spanish saffron, it was disappointing to find out how underwhelming it was.

Depending on where you buy it from, the Kirkland Signature saffron can cost anywhere from $12 to $29.99 per gram. So while saffron may be worth $5,000 per kilogram, the Kirkland prices would scale it up from $12,000 to almost $30,000 per kilogram. Definitely not cheap, but you're only buying a small amount and that's what makes it seem affordable, at least to try.

Unfortunately, reviews of the Costco saffron point out that the taste is very weak or almost non-existent. While it does offer a hay-like aroma, it's also been likened to the taste of tequila (minus the alcohol). Over on Reddit, customers are mostly underwhelmed by the flavor. What's for sure is that it doesn't pack any wow factor for those who have tried it.