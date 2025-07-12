9 Fast Food Chains That Use Real Cheese

When you picture your favorite fast food order, chances are good you'll find cheese somewhere on the ingredient list. Whether it's a juicy smashburger or a crispy crunchwrap, cheese is often the backbone of fast food, adding a creamy and melty burst to the most indulgent of dishes. Unfortunately, in order to achieve the "fast" aspect of fast food, many chains have sacrificed ingredient quality for the sake of efficiency and profits — meaning real cheese is no longer used by certain restaurants. Thankfully, this isn't an issue everywhere, and many fast food joints still prioritize using real cheese in dishes.

Now, if you search for an image of a cheeseburger online, you'll likely see a beef patty on a bun, with shiny yellow corners of American cheese peeking through. American cheese, however, is not technically classified as cheese; after all, according to the FDA, a dairy product must contain at least 51% cheese curds to be considered "real."

Fortunately, many cheeses qualify as such under those standards, including cheddar and mozzarella. As a result, even in a sea of made-to-order restaurants with questionable cheeses, a few major chains have chosen to opt for quality by sticking with the real deal. Here are nine fast food chains that use real cheese.