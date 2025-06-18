Wendy's New Takis Meal Includes Ultra-Spicy Shaken Fries

If you're a lover of spicy snacks, you're likely familiar with the ever-popular Takis brand and its many flavors. From its Fuego to Intense Nacho varieties, this brand of rolled tortilla chips offers plenty of zesty heat with a satisfying crunch. Now, Takis are hitting the drive-thru. Wendy's locations across the U.S. and Canada are soon to be serving a variety of Takis-flavored menu items for a limited time. According to a press release, the fast food chain will be offering a Takis Fuego Meal nationwide — including its new Fuego Fries — starting on June 20, 2025.

This flavor-packed side will blend the savory satisfaction of fried potatoes with the tongue-torching bright red spice Fuego Takis are known for. Per the release, the Takis-inspired Fuego Fries are comprised of Wendy's famous Hot & Crispy Fries (which have evolved many times over the years) tossed in a delicious Chili Lime Seasoning. The fries are served in a tearable bag, so you can shake them up and instantly enjoy all the intense flavor you'd want from a menu item literally named after a Takis flavor that uses the Spanish word for "fire."