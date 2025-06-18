Wendy's New Takis Meal Includes Ultra-Spicy Shaken Fries
If you're a lover of spicy snacks, you're likely familiar with the ever-popular Takis brand and its many flavors. From its Fuego to Intense Nacho varieties, this brand of rolled tortilla chips offers plenty of zesty heat with a satisfying crunch. Now, Takis are hitting the drive-thru. Wendy's locations across the U.S. and Canada are soon to be serving a variety of Takis-flavored menu items for a limited time. According to a press release, the fast food chain will be offering a Takis Fuego Meal nationwide — including its new Fuego Fries — starting on June 20, 2025.
This flavor-packed side will blend the savory satisfaction of fried potatoes with the tongue-torching bright red spice Fuego Takis are known for. Per the release, the Takis-inspired Fuego Fries are comprised of Wendy's famous Hot & Crispy Fries (which have evolved many times over the years) tossed in a delicious Chili Lime Seasoning. The fries are served in a tearable bag, so you can shake them up and instantly enjoy all the intense flavor you'd want from a menu item literally named after a Takis flavor that uses the Spanish word for "fire."
Takis are taking over the Wendy's classics
It's not a secret that Wendy's is known for jazzing up its menu offerings from time to time with exciting new items, as evidenced by its recently-debuted Saucy Nuggs (which we reviewed). The upcoming addition of the Takis Fuego Meal is no exception. In the press release, a Wendy's representative shared that the Fuego Meal is yet another way that the chain is adapting to the times when it comes to fan-favorite foods. The outlet reported that Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, said, "At Wendy's, we know how to keep things spicy, and we love serving up fresh, famous collaborations that tap into consumers' passion points, which made this partnership with Takis a no-brainer."
Once June 20 hits, you can enjoy all the Fuego flavors by ordering the full Takis Fuego Meal from Wendy's, which includes both the Fuego Fries and a new version of the chain's classic Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Crushed Takis Fuego Chips, cheddar cheese, creamy corn, and a zesty Chili Lime Sauce top the Spicy Chicken filet for a powerful punch of spice and crunch. If you'd prefer the Fuego Fries on their own, you can also order them a la carte. For a limited time while supplies last, you can even round out your Takis Fuego Meal with a bag of Takis Fuego Chips themselves.