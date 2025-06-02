The Fried Chicken Chain That's Giving Us Wraps Before McDonald's

For fast food fans who prefer a lighter wrap to a hefty burger, the disappearance of the McDonald's Snack Wrap in 2016 was nothing short of devastating. However, almost ten years after the item was discontinued, a different fast food chain has stepped up to offer a worthy replacement. On June 2, 2025, Popeyes is dropping an all-new line of handheld Chicken Wraps that could scratch your craving for a crispy, saucy roll-up.

Each Popeyes chicken Wrap comes with a battered and fried chicken tender wrapped up in a soft tortilla with lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, and your choice of classic, spicy, or honey mustard spread. The tortilla is meant to taste similar to the chain's popular buttermilk biscuits. In a press release, Amy Alarcon, V.P. of culinary innovation, said, "We wanted to create a Chicken Wrap that was undeniably Popeyes. Infusing the flavors from our famous biscuit into our wraps was the perfect way to ensure our signature flavors shined through."

Popeyes emphasizes the grab-and-go convenience of its new creations as well as the affordable price at a planned $3.99 for each 9-inch wrap. You can get a taste at locations across the U.S. as well as through the Popeyes' app and website, but hurry — these snackers are limited edition and available only while supplies last.