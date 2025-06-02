The Fried Chicken Chain That's Giving Us Wraps Before McDonald's
For fast food fans who prefer a lighter wrap to a hefty burger, the disappearance of the McDonald's Snack Wrap in 2016 was nothing short of devastating. However, almost ten years after the item was discontinued, a different fast food chain has stepped up to offer a worthy replacement. On June 2, 2025, Popeyes is dropping an all-new line of handheld Chicken Wraps that could scratch your craving for a crispy, saucy roll-up.
Each Popeyes chicken Wrap comes with a battered and fried chicken tender wrapped up in a soft tortilla with lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, and your choice of classic, spicy, or honey mustard spread. The tortilla is meant to taste similar to the chain's popular buttermilk biscuits. In a press release, Amy Alarcon, V.P. of culinary innovation, said, "We wanted to create a Chicken Wrap that was undeniably Popeyes. Infusing the flavors from our famous biscuit into our wraps was the perfect way to ensure our signature flavors shined through."
Popeyes emphasizes the grab-and-go convenience of its new creations as well as the affordable price at a planned $3.99 for each 9-inch wrap. You can get a taste at locations across the U.S. as well as through the Popeyes' app and website, but hurry — these snackers are limited edition and available only while supplies last.
Popeyes beat McDonald's to the punch, but Snack Wraps may return soon
Popeyes' Chicken Wraps do resemble McDonald's Snack Wraps, with the latter featuring crispy chicken strips, cheese, lettuce, and sauce wrapped in a white tortilla. But as many of us know, fast food sauces are not created equal, and the use of Popeyes' signature condiments (in addition to a standout tortilla) is sure to set its Chicken Wraps apart.
All that being said, McDonald's isn't out of the game yet. In fact, the much-missed Snack Wrap — which may have been booted for efficiency reasons — may roll back into the golden arches later in 2025. A cryptic social media post from the chain's official account hinted that the item will return to U.S. locations on the 14th day of an unspecified month. Fans are already speculating on the release date and hoping it will come sooner rather than later. With Popeyes' getting ahead, the clown may feel pressured to make it a Snack Wrap summer rather than autumn or winter. Meanwhile, you can check out more fast food spots to get a snack wrap at until McD's stops teasing us.