One man's trash is another's treasure, and such is the case with old beer bottles. What is known as breweriana has come to define collectors items related to beer, brewing, and breweries. This includes bottles and openers, advertisements, and taps. Not only can these charming pieces of history add character to your home, but you can also impress your next dinner party guests with stories from the past. The next time you're browsing flea markets and garage sales, it's important to know what to look when hunting for some hidden treasures.

From teal bottles that shine in the light to sturdier pieces of stoneware, beer wasn't always packaged in the kind of glass you might be familiar with. Though spotting a collectible bottle can be a tricky task, true collectors have developed tricks of the trade. The opening of the bottle and the shape, plus the type of closure used to seal the bottle — a cork, screw top, or crown — can provide some indication of its age. So can the base of a bottle and the mold seams, which are the lines that run alongside the length of a bottle can also provide clues to its age. Generally, the higher the seam carries, the newer the bottle, while the newest bottles won't have any visible seams in the glass at all. Read on for 12 collectible beer bottle designs to look for at the flea market.