9 Miami Restaurants You Need To Visit During Mango Season
In a county that sees more than 28 million tourists a year (via the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau), not much of Miami feels like it's left for the locals. However, following weeks of crowds drawn in to experience the city's spring break celebrations throughout March, its annual Formula One race in May, and Swim Week in June, much of the city's noise begins to die out. Before you know it, the air starts to thicken and the daily highs rise — drawing the natives in and the transplants away. It's there, in the quiet, thick heat, where the city finally sits still enough for you to realize that it's mango season in Miami again.
Mango season is like Miami's gift to locals, gracing the South Florida farmers' orchards and backyard trees alike with an overflow of ripe, juicy, and sweet mangoes. While the season, technically, lasts from May to October, June and July are their peak — and it's as evident in the city's social scene as it is in the fruits themselves. Come July, music festivals and sporting events are traded for weekends spent sampling local mango varieties at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's annual mango festival and locally-run, road-side mango markets abound.
Right there, amidst Miami's mango craze, are its local chefs and restaurants who revel in — and take full advantage of — the peak season. From cocktails to frozen desserts, and homemade jam to aguachile, you'll find restaurants in Miami serving all kinds of creative mango recipes. Some will even accept them as payment. Here are the ones most worth visiting.
Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shop
Whip 'n Dip is one of Miami's not-so-best-kept secrets. The family-owned, Miami ice cream shop has been serving a variety of unique, homemade flavors out of its Coral Gables location since 1985 — and it takes pride in being a cornerstone of the local community. While it serves a wide array of frozen treats in an even wider array of innovative flavors, its true gem appears on the menu seasonally: old-fashioned, homemade mango ice cream made from local Miami mangos.
In what it calls the "mango swap," Whip 'n Dip fully embraces its local community's abundant supply of mangos. Knowing the limited time, seasonal Neighborhood Mango flavor is made from the city's direct supply, you can expect to get the full experience of the fruit's sweet, peak season flavors in every bite. Pair that with Whip 'n Dip's flavorful, rich ice cream and you know you're bound to get a tasty and satisfying summer treat. With your choice of a sugar, waffle, or cake cone or cup, along with over 40 different toppings you can add to your mango ice cream, Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shop is a must-stop shop for the mango dessert when the season rolls around.
(305) 665-2565
1407 Sunset Dr, Miami, FL 33143
KoKo by Bakan
Nestled within the trees in Coconut Grove is KoKo by Bakan — widely renowned as one of Miami's best Mexican restaurants. The indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar is designed to transport guests straight there. It even has a wall with more than 400 different mezcals and tequilas, and an open kitchen allows guests to watch its tortilla-making process. Normally, the menu centers around three elements (nixtamal, mezcal, and wood-fired fare), but come June, Koko by Bakan brings in a fourth element to its menu: mangos — in more ways than one.
It serves a cocktail called the Mango Petacon —"petacon" being a Spanish slang word for "plump," which is likely in reference to the in-season fruits. It's served with your choice of mezcal or tequila and blended with fresh mango puree, mint, triple sec, simple syrup, and lime juice. In June of 2025, KoKo by Bakan also brought a Mexican aguachile, made with shrimp, cilantro, lime, celery, pumpkin seeds, bell peppers, and diced mangos, to its menu.
Colorful and refreshing, Koko by Bakan uses the juicy, sweet flavors of Miami's mangoes to complement the characteristically spicy and tangy flavors of Mexican cuisine. Be it a cocktail made with mango puree or an aguachile, Koko by Bakan will transport you straight from Mexico in a Miami mango trance.
(305) 349-3909
2856 Tigertail Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Zak The Baker
Zak The Baker is one of Miami's most beloved bakers and bakeries. Located in Wynwood, the James Beard-nominated kosher deli has been mentioned everywhere from The New York Times to Food & Wine — but it hasn't lost its local lore. A part of that has to do with Zak Stern, the baker himself. A star of the city's culinary scene, Stern traveled from Europe to Israel to learn the tradition of his trade and brought all of his knowledge back with him to South Florida. The bakery sells to farmers markets and Whole Foods, and much of his ethos revolves around tradition and minimal ingredients. However, the bakery menu doesn't stop at bread — especially during mango season.
Any day of the week, you can visit Zak The Baker for a serving of its daily vegan soup, freshly baked bread or bagels, sandwiches, salads, or toast and eggs. In recent years, however, has made a name for itself through its annual Mango Trade, where it accepts local mangos in exchange for fresh bread. "The Mango Trade is our way of honoring this unique season, celebrating the abundance of South Florida's summer harvest and the spirit of community that sustains us," writes the bakery in an Instagram post. But Zak The Baker doesn't just celebrate South Florida's abundance of mangos — it also preserves them, with menu items such as a mango Basque cheesecake and mango jam offered in the months that follow.
(786) 294-0876
295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
Peel
After enjoying many fruit bowls on a trip to Indonesia, Valeria Alvarez wanted to bring something similar back to her home city of Miami. So, she bought herself a vintage Italian Ape Piaggio and opened Peel. It serves a fully vegan menu, featuring its signature banana- and coconut milk-based soft serve, and curbs food waste by using browned, bruised, and otherwise "ugly" bananas. Operating on a seasonal menu, Peel infuses its two-ingredient, banana soft serve with other fruits and superfoods throughout the year — including local mamey, black sapote, and Japanese yuzu. But come June, it's local mangos that Peel is peeling.
Peel operates a trade program, similar to other restaurants mentioned on this list, allowing locals to bring in their own mangos and exchange them for a gift card that can be used to claim a small bowl of any of Peel's soft-serve flavors — complete with a swirl, two toppings, and a drizzle of sauce. Once Peel has enough mangos, you can bet it's going to have mango soft-serve on its menu. Visit them at the original truck, which is parked in the middle of Miami's Design District; inside its Miami Shores storefront; or at its downtown location in the Central Fare food hall, for a perfect, creamy, and cold taste of Miami summer in a bowl.
Multiple locations
Stiltsville Fish Bar
In the heart of Sunset Harbor awaits Stiltsville Fish Bar, a relaxed and casual seafood restaurant that celebrates Florida's seafood and Southern hospitality. Miami mangos have always been a part of its menu. After appearing on Bravo's "Top Chef," executive chef and Florida native Jeff McInnis returned to Miami, where he met his partner, fellow "Top Chef" contestant and co-executive chef Janine Booth. The two built Root & Bone, a Southern restaurant in New York City, together and later expanded it to Puerto Rico. They opened Stiltsville Fish Bar upon their return to Miami, and the city's local mangos, of course, were a part of that.
Along with a menu full of quality seafood and tropical rum cocktails, Stiltsville Fish Bar serves a grilled mango salad year-round. The light and refreshing salad is made with grilled local mangos, butter lettuce, sesame seed vinaigrette, radish, candied pecans, heirloom tomatoes, pickled onions, and a sesame dressing. The char the mango gets from the grill lends it a unique smokiness.
Paired with your choice of whole fish for dinner or crispy fish tacos for lunch, the grilled mango salad from Stiltsville Fish Bar offers an interesting and savory spin on the city's mangos that's still light enough to enjoy during the summer heat. It will taste that much better during the fruit's peak season — from June to July.
(786) 353-0477
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Makoto
Just north of all the South Beach noise is the quiet and family-friendly Bal Harbour village, home to one of Miami's most upscale shopping areas: the Bal Harbour Shops. That's where you'll find Makoto, a restaurant known for serving delicious sushi made by chef Makoto Okuwa himself, master of Edomae-style sushi and challenger on "Iron Chef America." Known for his mentorship under Chef Masaharu Morimoto — the owner and chef of Momosan in Wynwood, along with dozens of other restaurants around the world — Makoto's sushi pays tribute to Japanese tradition while taking influence from Miami. The city's mangos, of course, play a part in that.
Makoto celebrates seasonality across its menu year-round, and you can always expect seasonally inspired sorbets for dessert. During the summer of 2025, however, it took things a step further and implemented a unique take on mango sorbet called the Toban Yaki. The pairing of passion fruit white chocolate, almond cookie crumble, and mango sorbet makes for a sweet, fresh dessert with just the right amount of crunch. It's the perfect sweet ending to round out your omakase or sushi sampler, no matter what time of year it is.
(305) 864-8600
9700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154
Michael's Genuine
Michael's Genuine, a Bib Gourmand, is just one of many award-winning restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author Michael Schwartz. Knowing that, it may already be on your Miami hit list — but if it's mango season, you only have another reason to go. The neighborhood restaurant has been serving simple yet skillful staples out of its Design District location since 2007 and offers the ideal space to sit and take a break from shopping.
With a menu full of staples that highlight seasonal, fresh ingredients, Miami's peak-season mangoes are a natural extension of Michael's Genuine's concept. They have shown up on the menu in a few different ways over the last few years. First, there was the giant, wood-roasted prawn from the Ivory Coast in a mango habanero glaze, served over a green papaya and mango slaw that debuted during the 2024 mango season. In 2025, the menu also got the king mackerel crudo topped with local mango, basil, coconut milk, chili oil, and crispy rice, and a serving of cheese and corn samosas with spicy mango chutney. Michael's Genuine also offers what it calls a Market Special cocktail. The 2025 iteration is made with Quebranta pisco shaken with fresh mango, lemongrass, and lime juice.
(305) 676-0894
130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
Arcano
From Cuban and Spanish to Argentinian to Colombian, you're never short on Latin food options in Miami. Arcano in Coral Gables brings them all together. Taking inspiration from all across the Latin world, Arcano's menu is true to the restaurant's name — "arcano" translating from Spanish to "thrill of the unexpected" — in that it's full of surprises. Here, the beef carpaccio in the crudo de lomito is made with not just one, but three varieties of coffee, and the house wagyu beef burger, called the hamburguesa Arcano, is garnished with hibiscus caramelized onions, Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco. Come June and July, it really shouldn't come as a surprise to find mangoes on the menu.
The Arcano menu embraced Miami's mango season in multiple ways in 2025 — and while the mangoes themselves may be expected, it's the way Arcano uses them that holds true to its name. In a dish called the quinoa con setas, Miami mangos are combined in a warm bowl of Andean red quinoa, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and pomegranate, with the option to top it all off with shrimp coated in a house-made glaze. Equally surprising is the Sabor y Sol cocktail, which is made with pisco, a spinach-cucumber-jalapeño shrub, mango purée, lime juice, and simple syrup, delivering a drink that's both tropical and refreshing — with just the right amount of spice to hold Arcano to its name all the way through Miami's mango season.
(305) 530-8332
259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Tâm Tâm
Nestled in downtown Miami is one of the city's most cherished Vietnamese restaurants: Tâm Tâm. It began as an underground supper club called "Phamily Kitchen" and went on to host multiple pop-up events around the city. It evolved in 2020 when it appeared as the first pop-up residency at 1-800 Lucky — a nightclub and food hall in the not-quite-as-quiet Wynwood Arts District — under the name Tâm Tâm. But, it wasn't until after a few more years, and a few more pop-up locations, that Tam Pham and his husband and co-founder, Harrison Ramhofer felt confident enough in the concept to open Tâm Tâm in 2023.
In the years since, Tâm Tâm has been awarded two Bib Gourmands, and chef Tam Pham himself was recognized with the Michelin Guide's 2024 Young Chef award — only affirming the Vietnamese food and wine bar's place in Miami local's hearts. To take that stance even further, it has also participated in a mango trade each of the two mango seasons it's been open so far, offering customers the opportunity to exchange 5 pounds of mangos for an order of its beloved Tâm Tâm wings.
(786) 359-4647
99 NW 1st St, Miami, FL 33128
Methodology
While the mangos are certainly the star of Miami's mango season, many of the city's restaurants come together to show that during the few months out of the year the fruit peaks, it's not just about the mango itself — it's what you can do with it. To get onto this list, every restaurant goes above and beyond what's expected of the tropical fruits by using them in creative and unexpected ways year after year. Be it in the form of a salad or grain bowl, a dessert, or a cocktail, the Miami restaurant scene thrives when its mangos do.
But, you'll also find each of these restaurants stands on its own without the mangos, too. Whether it's with the help of the name of an acclaimed chef, a Bib Gourmand, a connection to the local community, an emphasis on sustainability, cultural representation, or just a really, really good patio — every restaurant on this list has something special to offer, whether it's mango season or not. We just really think that's when you should go.