9 Miami Restaurants You Need To Visit During Mango Season

In a county that sees more than 28 million tourists a year (via the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau), not much of Miami feels like it's left for the locals. However, following weeks of crowds drawn in to experience the city's spring break celebrations throughout March, its annual Formula One race in May, and Swim Week in June, much of the city's noise begins to die out. Before you know it, the air starts to thicken and the daily highs rise — drawing the natives in and the transplants away. It's there, in the quiet, thick heat, where the city finally sits still enough for you to realize that it's mango season in Miami again.

Mango season is like Miami's gift to locals, gracing the South Florida farmers' orchards and backyard trees alike with an overflow of ripe, juicy, and sweet mangoes. While the season, technically, lasts from May to October, June and July are their peak — and it's as evident in the city's social scene as it is in the fruits themselves. Come July, music festivals and sporting events are traded for weekends spent sampling local mango varieties at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's annual mango festival and locally-run, road-side mango markets abound.

Right there, amidst Miami's mango craze, are its local chefs and restaurants who revel in — and take full advantage of — the peak season. From cocktails to frozen desserts, and homemade jam to aguachile, you'll find restaurants in Miami serving all kinds of creative mango recipes. Some will even accept them as payment. Here are the ones most worth visiting.