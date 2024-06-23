How The Rum Runner Became A Signature Drink Of Key West, Florida

"Rum Runner" is undoubtedly a fanciful, exotic name for a cocktail. And like many other spirited concoctions, this one has a backstory that's just as intriguing as the drink itself. It centers on cloak-and-dagger boats gliding in darkness between the Caribbean islands and the Florida Keys, carrying swarthy, rum-smuggling pirates, bootleggers, or crafty entrepreneurs eluding both land and maritime regulators during America's Prohibition years of the 1920s.

Many residents in the notoriously rogue Florida islands had little intention of foregoing life's alcohol-fueled pleasures, and apparently had few qualms about sharing the spirited bounty with other landlocked regions — for a handsome price, of course. Thus, the name "rum runner" was born, which referred to the clandestine boats "running" past obstacles large and small, then unloading countless bottles of rum for secretive distribution to hidden island bars, city speakeasies, and backyard bootleg operations.

It's no surprise that the name would eventually adorn a rum cocktail invented in the Florida Keys. Unofficial cocktail historians credit the island village of Islamorada with churning out the first Rum Runner drink in the 1950s. Reportedly created by "Tiki John" Ebert at the then Holiday Isle Tiki Bar, the original Rum Runner eventually became a signature cocktail of the Florida Keys, heavily co-opted into the bar and restaurant scene of Key West. As the most populated — and popular — island in the chain, with millions of visitors every year, Key West cradles the infamy, intrigue, and history of the Rum Runner story.