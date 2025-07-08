The Bear Dish You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Named an AFI Television Program of the year in every one of its first three seasons — not to mention the 21 Emmy Awards it has earned — there's no denying the impact of the FX series, "The Bear." A lot of that can be handed down to the characters themselves, with much of the episodes revolving around their often heart-wrenching and complex backstories. But, aside from what the series tells about the industry at large — including the struggles of opening a restaurant and the importance of restaurant jobs — many of those backstories are explained through the scope of food, with entire episodes revolving around a certain dish and the characters' journeys centering around them. It's through those journeys that every dish from "The Bear" can be associated with a zodiac sign.

Nearly every food featured on the show plays a role in a character's development — from Mikey Berzatto, who dies but still seemingly comes back to life in flashback scenes and the resurgence of his recipes, to "cousin" Richie Jerimovich who, despite not cooking a single thing, finds meaning and growth in the witnessing of a chef turning a deep dish pizza into a Michelin restaurant-worthy dish. With the internationally recognized chef, restaurateur, personality, and now actor, Matty Matheson, as both a star and executive producer on the show, it's no surprise that all of these dishes appear undeniably mouth-watering on screen. It's the stories they tell, however, that make them so personable and, therefore, zodiac-coded.