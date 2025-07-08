15 Unique Chocolate Bars To Elevate Your S'mores This Summer
S'mores are the quintessential summer treat for many people. A campfire confection likely popularized by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, s'mores are a delectable dessert traditionally made of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows. It's not uncommon to find these three ingredients sold alongside each other in supermarkets for anyone looking to construct the sweet treat. And while these displays typically feature Hershey's milk chocolate bars, that doesn't mean you have to be committed to just that variety.
In fact, in a time where being a foodie is a major personality trait (and trying new things is on the rise), there are numerous other options besides the standard milk chocolate bar to use when making s'mores. With varieties of white, milk, dark, and even ruby chocolate available, there's a world of possibilities to consider when preparing this sweet treat. Utilizing different flavors and textures of chocolate is a great way to upgrade your s'mores this summer, and the following list includes some chocolate bars that would be well-suited for some s'mores creativity.
Chocolate of the World yuzu lemon chocolate
For those who have never been to World Market, it's a store that offers things from home decor, kitchenware, trinkets, and food. Among the food, you'll find bars made by Chocolate of the World, some of which are exclusive to the World Market brand. There are six different flavors (at the time of writing this piece), and the most appealing for s'mores is the yuzu lemon peel milk chocolate bar. Wrapped in a bright yellow package and adorned with Japanese-themed illustrations to reference this flavor's origins, this chocolate bar would be a great way to liven up your campfire snack.
Yuzu, a hybrid citrus fruit popular in Japan, is tart, tangy, and aromatic. None of these flavors are typically associated with traditional s'mores, but that doesn't mean it can't be done. These bright elements would balance the sweetness of the marshmallows and buttery qualities in the graham crackers. Not only that, but the dehydrated lemon peel in the chocolate bar offers an added chewy textural element to ooey, gooey, crunchy s'mores.
Chocolate of the World matcha white chocolate
Another Chocolate of the World flavor to consider is the white chocolate matcha bar. Matcha, a bright green tea derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, has become a popular beverage in the last few years. It's a bright, herbaceous drink that can provide calming benefits via its amino acid L-theanine. While you're more likely to consume it as a drink rather than a food, it's still a great ingredient when paired with things like chocolate.
You'll find this matcha-infused treat only at World Market among all the chocolate bars. Packaged in a green wrapper to reflect the color of its star ingredient, this bar of chocolate is made simply with white chocolate and matcha green tea. White chocolate, which is made from cocoa butter (rather than cocoa solids or nibs) is a sweeter and creamier version of the cocoa product we know and love. When paired with the earthy qualities of the matcha, it makes for a unique profile that will have your s'mores tasting like no one else's. But don't let the green bar of chocolate scare you away. Not only will this bright bar look beautiful in your s'mores, but it'll taste great, too.
Moonstruck blueberry passionfruit
For those who love chocolate and the metaphysical, Moonstruck is the brand for you. Founded in Portland, OR in 1993, Moonstruck Chocolate Co. aims to make chocolates that not only taste good, but look good too, through the magic of its chocolatier. According to Moonstruck, it uses ethically-sourced chocolate and "wherever possible, fresh local ingredients from the Pacific Northwest".
If you're looking to go the more tart route with your chocolate, look no further than the company's blueberry passionfruit dark chocolate bar. Made with dark chocolate, dried blueberries, and passionfruit powder, this chocolate bar will make your s'mores taste absolutely divine. The bitterness from the dark chocolate paired with the sour fruit, sweet marshmallows, and buttery graham crackers will make you want to go in for bite after bite. This perfectly well-rounded pairing will set you up with s'mores that are out of this world.
Endangered Species cinnamon, cayenne, and dark chocolate
Endangered Species Chocolate is known for its bright packaging decorated with animals. Beyond that, ESC has been around for about 30 years and is based out of Indiana, and its goal is to "seed joy through abundant giving." The brand is known for donating 10 percent of its net profits to organizations that support its mission to do good in communities all around the world. As if that isn't a good enough reason to buy ESC's chocolate, the company makes great flavors that'll upgrade your s'mores game, too.
Designed to bring awareness to the Golden-Headed Tamarin, its cinnamon, cayenne, and cherry dark chocolate bar particularly stands out. Of all the chocolate bars on the list, this is the only one that combines spicy, sweet, bitter, and tart flavors. This wide array of tasting notes will make for s'mores that are unlike any other, and will definitely leave you wanting to make more.
Endangered Species raspberry filling
The other bar from Endangered Species Chocolate that piqued our interest was its raspberry-filled dark chocolate bar. This particular product is packaged in a starfish-adorned wrapper, and it's made of 60% cocoa and a vegan raspberry filling. Adding fruit to the classic s'mores recipe is nothing new, and when the fruit is already inside the chocolate bar, it's much more convenient.
Rather than worrying about the mess of spreading raspberry jam or using fresh raspberries on a camping adventure, this raspberry-filled dark chocolate bar offers the perfect compromise. That way, you can still experience the tartness of the raspberries and the bitterness of the dark chocolate without it getting everywhere. If this is something you want to try while camping, it also helps minimize the amount of food you're bringing, allowing you to pack light (or allot room to other treats). Whether you enjoy it on a camping trip or around a backyard fire pit, anyone who loves berries will adore this combination.
Chuao Cheeky Cheeky Churro dark chocolate
Pronounced like "chew-wow", Chuao is an ethically sourced chocolate brand that works to "share joy with the world through delicious and unique chocolate experiences." Using fair trade chocolate benefits everyone, from the farmers who grow it to the crafters of the final bar. The brand offers various exciting options, but the one that sticks out most to me for upgrading s'mores is the churro chocolate bar.
Chuao's cheeky cheeky churro dark chocolate bar is a mouthful in more ways than one, but it would be a great addition to your summer s'mores treats. Each bar contains little chunks of churro pieces, adding "a little Latin flair" to a bar of dark chocolate. When added to s'mores, you'll get sweet spice from the cinnamon and a fun textural element from the churro pieces. If you want to upgrade your s'mores in a more subtle way, this chocolate bar offers a great way to do it.
Lindt Excellence chili dark chocolate
Lindt is a household name when it comes to luxury chocolates, and there's no reason it can't be used in s'mores. While the brand is also known for its Lindor truffles, it's the chocolate bars that will really bring your s'mores to the next level. Using a bean-to-bar production method, you know you're getting some of the best quality chocolate you can find when you use Lindt.
Not everyone's initial chocolate pairing ideas include spice, but it's one that needs a special shoutout. With the popularity of Mexican hot chocolate, it's no wonder the chili and chocolate combination is a winner. It's bold and complex, and one that can add some variety to a cool night under the stars. Pairing spicy, bitter chocolate with the mallow notes of s'mores would make for a fun flavor combo for anyone looking for a little heat.
Milka raspberry creme milk chocolate
For those who want to expand their horizons outside of chocolate bars that are more common in the U.S., look no further than the German brand, Milka. Made with milk from cows in the Swiss Alps, Milka is a milk chocolate brand that's been sold around Europe since 1901. The brand sells several different flavors that you can find stateside, but one in particular really spoke to me.
The raspberry creme milk chocolate bar from Milka is the perfect way to add a little tartness to the standard s'mores experience. Since a classic s'more already includes milk chocolate, this chocolate bar simply adds a creamy raspberry filling into the mix. At least one customer who reviewed this chocolate bar loved the presumed high percentage of milk fats, which make it more decadent than most of the other milk chocolate sold in the U.S. This alone is enough to justify adding it to your s'mores recipe, but the raspberry creme filling adds an extra twist that takes your s'mores from good to great.
Cadbury black forest cake royal dark chocolate
While most people in the U.S. might recognize Cadbury for its iconic creme eggs sold during Easter, it also has unique and flavorful products worth trying with your s'mores. Thankfully, Cadbury chocolate isn't that difficult to find throughout the year in most grocery stores. Among its different chocolate bars is its black forest cake royal dark chocolate bar. The name might be a bit of a mouthful, but the bar itself is worth a try.
Traditionally, a black forest cake is comprised of a chocolate cake soaked in a cherry brandy syrup and decorated with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. The Cadbury chocolate bar by the same name doesn't have any liqueur; however, it does contain chunks of cherry-flavored fudge pieces. The chunks of cherry and rich, dark fudge pieces will enhance your s'mores and give you the feeling of eating a black forest cake in bite-sized form.
Chocovia Dubai style pistachio kadayif chocolate bar
We'd be remiss not to mention the famed Dubai chocolate in a list of chocolate bars to enhance your summer s'mores experience. Dubai chocolate has taken social media by storm in the last few months with its decadent dark chocolate and pistachio filling. And it's no wonder, as it brings together some great flavors.
If you can't find this viral chocolate bar in stores near you, you can always make Dubai chocolate at home with your choice of chocolate, kataifi (shredded phyllo dough), and pistachio cream. Of course, internet reviews for this flavor combination are out of this world, and it's one you have to try at least once. The crunchy kataifi, creamy pistachio filling, and rich dark chocolate create a harmonious bite that will leave you wanting more, which makes adding it to some s'mores a no-brainer. The nutty pistachios and sesame paste in this chocolate bar will turn your dessert into the Middle Eastern s'mores of your dreams.
Maeve 14 Carrot Cake white and milk chocolate truffle bar
Formerly Seattle Chocolate, Maeve is a Pacific Northwestern chocolate company founded in 1991. The rebrand began in 2001 when the Nisqually earthquake decimated the original factory. But since then, Maeve has been on a mission to make chocolate ethical, exciting, colorful, and fun. Once you see the packaging, you'll realize quickly how well Maeve has accomplished this goal.
One of Maeve's fun and unique flavors is its 14 Carrot Cake chocolate bar. The bar itself has a milk chocolate base that is coated in a white chocolate shell. The interior of the bar is layered with walnuts and classic carrot cake spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. Even better, 10% of Maeve's net profits go towards chocolate farmers in Ghana, so the chocolate tastes good and it does good. If you're looking to have s'mores that combine different types of chocolate, and feature a host of flavorful spices, this chocolate bar is the perfect marriage of the three. If you're a carrot cake-lover, we highly recommend this for your s'mores.
Bissinger's caramelize blood orange dark chocolate
Bissinger's chocolate got its start in Paris in the 1600s, but made its way over to the United States in 1845. For a company to have been around that long, you know its chocolate must be good. Part of Bissinger's story involves making chocolate for nobility, and it continues to use the same methods today. Small-batch chocolate and copper kettles help Bissinger make the best product possible.
As for Bissinger's unique flavors, several would upgrade your summer s'mores. The most tantalizing, however, is its caramelized blood orange dark chocolate bar. The tart citrus paired with the sweet caramel, bitter dark chocolate, and a touch of rosemary will make for a well-rounded bite that's out of this world. Reviews of the chocolate love how bright and vibrant the citrus-infused bar is, and when added to sweet, gooey, and decadent s'mores, you probably won't be able to stop at just one.
Ritter Sport cornflakes milk chocolate bar
The brand Ritter Sport has always intrigued me because rarely do you see a candy company advertise itself in relation to exercise. But when looking at the brand's history, it all starts to make more sense. This German chocolate company, founded in 1912, rebranded in the 30s to make chocolates that "fits in every sports jacket pocket without breaking and has the same weight as a normal long bar." It wasn't until the 70s that the packaging became more colorful and the chocolate varieties became more flavorful.
One of our favorite ways to upgrade any treat is by adding a fun textural element, which is why we can't recommend the cornflakes bar enough. Each bar of milk chocolate is filled to the brim with crispy, crunchy cornflakes cereal you can eat sans spoon. While you'll already get the crunch from the graham cracker, the cornflakes and milk chocolate will make for a much more texturally exciting bite.
Ritter Sport coconut milk chocolate bar
There's no better way to celebrate summer than by taking a trip to the tropics. The warm sun, sand between your toes, and the shade of some palm trees peppered with coconuts ensure calming vibes. Whether or not you're able to take a tropical getaway during the summer and sip on a cocktail straight from a coconut, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy some of those same flavors in your s'mores.
Ritter Sport's coconut chocolate bar features sweet, creamy milk chocolate and crispy desiccated coconut. Much like the cornflakes bar, the coconut adds a great textural element not typically found in a s'more. In terms of the flavor upgrade, think of a piña colada in s'mores form. To go one step further, you could really up the flavor by adding a slice of grilled pineapple to your sandwich to make s'mores that will transport you to an island far, far away.
Ritter Sport strawberry creme milk chocolate bar
Last on the list of fun and unique chocolate bars to upgrade your s'mores is also from Ritter Sport. Like some of the other options on the list, it's a milk chocolate bar with a fruity element. Since fruit goes so well with chocolate, it makes sense that it would work well when making s'mores. If strawberries are one of your favorite fruits, this chocolate bar will be your go-to when making s'mores.
Ritter Sport's strawberry creme milk chocolate bar includes creamy strawberry yogurt, strawberry pieces, and crispy rice pieces. Not only are you getting a deliciously sweet and tart flavor to add to your s'mores, but you're also including more texture with the crispy rice and chewy strawberry pieces. While plain s'mores are great for everyone, there's nothing like custom s'mores with your favorite chocolate flavors to really upgrade the treat to fit your own needs. Whether you're making them yourself, with friends, or trying a s'mores-cuterie board, you're bound to find a chocolate bar to take your s'mores to the next level.