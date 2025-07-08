15 Unique Chocolate Bars To Elevate Your S'mores This Summer

S'mores are the quintessential summer treat for many people. A campfire confection likely popularized by the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, s'mores are a delectable dessert traditionally made of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows. It's not uncommon to find these three ingredients sold alongside each other in supermarkets for anyone looking to construct the sweet treat. And while these displays typically feature Hershey's milk chocolate bars, that doesn't mean you have to be committed to just that variety.

In fact, in a time where being a foodie is a major personality trait (and trying new things is on the rise), there are numerous other options besides the standard milk chocolate bar to use when making s'mores. With varieties of white, milk, dark, and even ruby chocolate available, there's a world of possibilities to consider when preparing this sweet treat. Utilizing different flavors and textures of chocolate is a great way to upgrade your s'mores this summer, and the following list includes some chocolate bars that would be well-suited for some s'mores creativity.