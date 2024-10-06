How The Girl Scouts And Boy Scouts Invented Roasting S'mores

S'mores — the classic treat with toasted marshmallows, rich chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers — have been a go-to snack for over a hundred years. The story behind this irresistible delight is tied to both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. It's a tradition as old as summer camp itself, where no fireside gathering feels complete without the fun of roasting marshmallows and building the perfect s'more.

Some reports say the marshmallow roasting tradition actually kicked off earlier, back in the late 1800s, when marshmallow roasts were a hit along the Jersey Shore. These roasts weren't only about getting that golden marshmallow just right — they were also a chance to meet new people, marking a shift towards outdoor leisure and community bonding. Newspapers called these events the "perfect opportunity to flirt," as roasting marshmallows often led to some close interactions around the fire.

Who knew that toasting a marshmallow could spark a little romance? But it was the Boy Scouts who really brought marshmallow roasting into the spotlight with their 1911 handbook, featuring it in their "Camp-fire Stunts." This simple yet delightful trick turned the humble marshmallow into a gooey campfire favorite.