How The Girl Scouts And Boy Scouts Invented Roasting S'mores
S'mores — the classic treat with toasted marshmallows, rich chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers — have been a go-to snack for over a hundred years. The story behind this irresistible delight is tied to both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. It's a tradition as old as summer camp itself, where no fireside gathering feels complete without the fun of roasting marshmallows and building the perfect s'more.
Some reports say the marshmallow roasting tradition actually kicked off earlier, back in the late 1800s, when marshmallow roasts were a hit along the Jersey Shore. These roasts weren't only about getting that golden marshmallow just right — they were also a chance to meet new people, marking a shift towards outdoor leisure and community bonding. Newspapers called these events the "perfect opportunity to flirt," as roasting marshmallows often led to some close interactions around the fire.
Who knew that toasting a marshmallow could spark a little romance? But it was the Boy Scouts who really brought marshmallow roasting into the spotlight with their 1911 handbook, featuring it in their "Camp-fire Stunts." This simple yet delightful trick turned the humble marshmallow into a gooey campfire favorite.
The sweet evolution of s'mores
The journey started back in 1895 when the Rochester Marshmallow Company introduced the first commercially made marshmallow in America. A few years later, in 1898, the National Biscuit Company (now known as Nabisco) launched the first commercially produced graham cracker, laying the groundwork for this beloved treat. And in 1900, the Hershey Chocolate Company sold its first chocolate bar, bringing together all three necessary elements.
The Girl Scouts took this cherished tradition even further. In 1927, their cookbook "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts" included the first known recipe for s'mores, calling it "Some More." Maybe that name reflects just how irresistible these treats are — after all, who wouldn't want more than one? With graham crackers and chocolate added to the mix, the Girl Scouts perfected the recipe, making s'mores a must at campfires.
No matter how it all began, s'mores have become a huge hit. In fact, Americans consume around 90 million pounds of marshmallows each year, with many of those likely finding their way into s'mores. From kids' camps to backyard bonanzas, they've become a symbol of outdoor fun, friendship, and togetherness. These days, the ingredients have evolved far beyond the campfire. From roasted marshmallow-flavored ice creams and brownies to gourmet versions with fancy chocolate and flavored marshmallows, s'mores keep inspiring endless creative twists.