Is It Okay To Drink Matcha Before Bed And Are There Any Benefits?

Everyone has their specific nighttime routine to wind down for the day. Maybe you turn on a lavender-scented oil diffuser as you pick out tomorrow's clothes, perhaps you spray homemade rose water on your face, or stick a Nespresso pod in the machine so that it's ready for the morning. If you're the kind of person who prefers a hot drink before bed you're not alone. After all, it's well known that a glass of warm milk should make you feel sleepy.

But what about when it comes to drinking a hot cup of matcha (with milk or without) before bed? Well, it's generally alright to have a cup without it disturbing your sleep cycle. Many people reach for a cup of tea at the end of the evening, and matcha is a form of green tea. A scientific study published in the United Kingdom found that green tea could actually help improve anxiety levels and quality of sleep. Beyond those two possibilities, a cup of matcha before falling asleep might even improve other bodily functions, since matcha is packed with helpful antioxidants and flavonoids.