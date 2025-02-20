Why Coffee Might Backfire And Make You Feel Sleepy

When we reach for caffeinated drinks, it's usually to help us wake up, stay alert, or give us temporary energy. The world's love affair with coffee has extended to all kinds of specialty drinks, from the sweetest Starbucks Frappuccinos to this Peet's Sun Catcher light roast ground coffee on Amazon. Typically, we reach for that morning cup of joe to help us start our day, with Americans alone drinking more than 400 million cups per day. That's a lot of java. But if you've ever experienced the great caffeine backfire — the sudden feeling of sleepiness despite having your morning cup or two — all of these positive effects are for naught. There are a few reasons why it happens.

Dehydration is the most common culprit. The caffeine in coffee is a great eye-opener, but it's also a diuretic. The water lost through urinating can dehydrate you, slowing your blood flow and reducing your body's oxygen levels as a result. This can cause you to become sleepy or sluggish. In addition, the same caffeine that's a stimulant in your coffee also blocks a neurotransmitter called adenosine. This neurotransmitter is responsible for feelings of sleepiness.

While the adenosine is being blocked, you feel alert. But it's still building up in your body, and when the caffeine begins to wear off, the adenosine kicks in. The third reason you may experience sleepiness after coffee is that you're having an old-fashioned sugar crash. If you like your coffee sweet, or you're loading up on syrup-based coffeehouse drinks, you're probably getting more sugar and less caffeine. Fortunately, there are some ways to minimize these crashes and maximize the effects of your coffee intake.

