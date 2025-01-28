This May Be Why You Feel Sleepy After Drinking Milk

When bedtime comes around, people use many aids to fall asleep: Guided meditation, counting sheep, light reading, sleep supplements, or even a glass of warm milk. In many homes, drinking a glass of warm milk before bed is a time-honored home remedy, meant to calm the body and induce a state of relaxation that leads to sleepiness.

To be clear, the "warm milk before bed" trick doesn't have much scientific backing. However, the reason it has been passed down generations might have something to do with tryptophan. This is one of the human body's essential amino acids. It is often linked closely with turkey because Thanksgiving's favorite bird contains notable levels of tryptophan (about 214 milligrams for a 3-ounce serving), and this chemical compound is often said to make people sleepy. Dairy products like milk contain tryptophan as well — a cup of 2% milk has about 107 milligrams, and a cup of whole milk has about 120 milligrams. Different types of plant-based milk, such as almond and soy varieties, have it too.