Add Sweetness And Spice To Your Tequila Cocktails With This Elevated Simple Syrup

Tequila fandom can be a journey, from overdoing it on the cheap stuff when you're in college until you hate it to later learning the beauty of premium or artisanal varieties of the spirit. Reaching that final stage requires not only experiencing it on its own, but also experimenting with it in all kinds of cocktails — not just margaritas — and with all kinds of ingredients, not just limes. Making everything from a Oaxacan old fashioned to an el diablo with ginger beer highlights tequila's versatility.

Then, you can really get creative with entirely new flavor profiles for your tequila drinks. When one of our resident mixology experts broke down 13 do's and don'ts of crafting tequila cocktails, we learned about a genius DIY syrup swapping plain old sugar for hot honey that brings an upgrade of both sweetness and spice. Simple syrup is a common way to balance a typical cocktail formula with sweetness. For example, margaritas belong to the daisy family of cocktails.

Like the sour family, they combine a spirit with acidity and sweetness; think tequila, lime, and liqueur or simple syrup. But your syrup doesn't have to be, well, simple. Instead of just sweetness, DIY an elevated syrup with 2 parts hot honey, 1 part warm water. You'll get a richer, warmer sweetness, plus spice and a touch of heat. It helps you make the ultimate spicy margarita, and is delightful in everything from a paloma to a tequila hot toddy.