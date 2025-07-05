Which Kirkland Signature Tequila Works Best In Margaritas?

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is a major draw for customers, with affordable prices and high-quality products with well-known brand names behind their production. Its various types of tequila are no exception. The distillery that makes Kirkland tequila is Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia, and you can find blanco, reposado, and anejo on Costco shelves. But which tequila works best in margaritas?

The answer, according to our resident spirit expert, writer James Hastings, is blanco tequila. Blanco tequila is an unaged or hardly aged tequila known for an agave-forward flavor and a harsh alcoholic bite. Aged reposado and anejo tequilas offer complex tasting notes to savor alone. Hastings admits that he wouldn't sip the blanco neat, but says, "It's a worthy ingredient for crafting cocktails. Unlike most other budget tequilas, this one is made with 100% blue agave. It still doesn't have as much agave character as more premium tequilas, but there's enough earthy pepperiness and citrus zest to make it a great pick for a margarita."

A simple flavor profile isn't necessarily bad for liquor and cocktail pairings. In fact, Hastings says about the blanco, "the lack of complexity makes it a bit more versatile. It's a solid option for fruity, flavored margaritas because you don't have to worry about losing flavors that aren't there to begin with." Plus, the zesty flavors from fruit and citrus in a margarita will complement and enhance the underlying notes in Kirkland's blanco tequila.