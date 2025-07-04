Many meat lovers have a hard time choosing between Mexican carnitas and American pulled pork, not only because both are absolutely delicious, but because they offer some similar flavors and textures. You might even be forgiven for thinking they're the same... unless you're talking to a barbecue pitmaster or taqueria owner. They could tell you that these porky delights differ in several ways, and you best learn about them before you call carnitas "just Mexican pulled pork."

Both of these famed porcine delicacies are usually made of pork shoulder, slow-cooked to create juicy, tender meat that shreds apart. You might see carnitas or pulled pork recipes that call for a Boston butt or picnic roast, but these are merely parts of the whole shoulder. These dishes are also served in many different formats with additional fixings, from Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches to carnitas tacos with lime, salsa, and cilantro (which are Kamala Harris' favorite tacos). Both recipes also originated in North America after conquistador Christopher Columbus first brought pigs to the region in 1493.

The biggest divide here is in the cooking method: Carnitas are slow-cooked in pork fat, often in large copper pots, while pulled pork can be made using a variety of methods and tools, but is traditionally cooked in a barbecue smoker. Carnitas and pulled pork also use unique seasonings, have distinct origins, and are finished in different ways before serving.