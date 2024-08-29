The Key Ingredient In Chipotle's Carnitas Adds An Aromatic Punch

While Chipotle's "53 real ingredients" hasn't permeated popular culture quite like Baskin-Robbins' collection of 31 original flavors, the fast-casual chain is certainly proud of its use of fresh, whole foods at its 3,400-plus restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. All of the herbs, oils, produce, and proteins are pictured on the company's website in the form of a simple overhead shot. Unless you've spent time combing through that site, you likely didn't realize what ingredient makes Chipotle's carnitas so incredibly fragrant. It's actually juniper berries, which, compared to their size, pack an incredible punch when it comes to both aroma and flavor.

When you think of juniper berries as an ingredient, gin is most likely the product that comes to mind. The resinous property of these female seeds, whose structure is actually closer to that of a fun-sized pine cone rather than a berry, lend the spirit its signature piney taste. But like many botanicals, they can find their way into any number of recipes — the pungent nature of juniper berries allows them to stand up to gamier meats like venison and rabbit, though they are just at home in a cookie that requires some heady flavors, such as allspice or nutmeg. According to Chipotle, the juniper berries that are used in the carnitas spice blend are the real deal — "no added flavors or juniper-berry-like substitutes." The result is beautifully braised, hand-shredded pork that's been infused with the essence of fresh pine boughs.