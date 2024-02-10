Enhance The Flavors Of Your Gin And Tonic With Juniper Berries And Lime Balm

It's easy to add the juniper berries and lime balm because they're usually used as garnishes. If you can't find fresh juniper berries, dried ones also work because you will still get the same flavor and spice. The lime balm will add herbiness to the cocktail, but if you can't find it at your local grocery store, Michelle McGlinn suggests using lemon thyme or fresh mint instead. You could also use the closely related lemon balm for a slightly different citrus flavor paired with lemon slices or wedges. To lean into the juniper berry flavor even more, use a type of gin that has many of the same notes.

Brands of dry London gin like Beefeater, Bombay, and Hayman's are known to have juniper-forward flavors. You can also experiment with various tonic waters to play up different aspects of your gin and tonic. For more essence of lime, use lime-flavored tonic water — or use diet tonic if you don't want your cocktail to be too sweet. And if you really want to take your G&T to the next level, consider garnishes like rosemary sprigs, grapefruit slices, rhubarb ribbons, or frozen berries like strawberries or peaches to balance out the citrus and pine notes of the juniper berries and lime balm.