Juniper Berries Are The Chef-Approved Ingredient For Less Gamey Venison

Venison is a tricky meat to prepare; many cuts lack fat, making the meat a little tougher. There's a specific time of year when venison tastes the best and, when overcooked, the gamey flavor of the meat is emphasized. However, when prepared properly, venison is completely worth it. We spoke to a chef about the best ingredient to get great results with venison.

Game meat isn't inherently bad — alligator meat has a delicately fishy taste, and wild duck is known to be quite flavorful. With venison, however, the little fat it has can be bitter. To curtail that, Executive Chef Sean Thompson from Porter House Bar and Grill has a trick for getting the most out of venison. "I do prefer a marinade [on venison steak]," he says. "In the marinade, I add juniper berries to help cut the gaminess."

In general, marinades work best to impart flavor to meat. A marinade seeps below the surface, whereas a dry rub mainly forms a crust on the outside of the meat. Marinades are also incredible tenderizers, which is perfect for sinewy meat like venison. As for the gamey taste, juniper berries' dimension is the easy fix for that. The berries have a fruity, citrus-like flavor that's heightened with an herbaceous, spicy nuance that mirrors the taste of pine needles. They have an earthiness that fits venison with a bright flavor that rids the meat of its bitterness.