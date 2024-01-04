The Time Of Year When Venison Tastes The Best

Wild game meat has a certain charm that sets it apart from your typical store-bought beef and chicken. Knowing that it's hunted and prepared by hand adds to its appeal. Among wild game meats, venison — wild deer's meat — stands out as a favorite due to its leanness and distinctive flavor. Venison's flavor is often compared to beef but with earthy hints of grass, sage, and acorns from the deer's natural diet.

However, the time of year affects the freshness and taste of the venison more than you'd think. For the best-tasting and freshest venison, begin your shopping anytime between August and late October, which will coincide with the early deer hunting season around the country. During this period, not only will you have access to the freshest cuts of meat, but the quality of the meat itself will be at its peak. The warmer weather means that deer have less fat and tallow in their meat compared to late-season venison when the deer have had ample time to build up fat to keep warm. Deer fat tastes bitter and is not what you want to have in your venison meatballs.

Additionally, purchasing venison during the early season lets you steer clear of the mating season. When the deer are rutting, their meat can taste very strong due to the abundance of hormones. Opting for venison from the early season will give you meat with a far milder and more palatable taste.