Kamala Harris' Favorite Kind Of Taco And Her Must-Have Topping Ingredients

When it comes to tacos, there are literally hundreds of options for every taste. But as far as Vice President Kamala Harris goes, one kind of taco reigns supreme and it's an absolute classic — carnitas. She revealed her preference at a reception she hosted at her home for Latino leaders that was captured in a TikTok. A 10-year-old boy asked the loaded question, to which Harris responded without hesitation. "It's usually carnitas," she said. "It's kinda like my go-to. Sometimes I might go for, like, fish, but carnitas are really my favorite."

Harris went on to add she likes to top her taco de carnitas with a little cilantro and lime, but no raw onion. "Are you doing raw onion?" she asked the boy, to which he shook his head to indicate no. "No, me neither," said Harris. But the young interviewer was not done yet. He approached her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, with the same question and he answered that carnitas was also his favorite kind of taco. However, neither Harris nor her husband revealed whether they like salsa on their tacos.