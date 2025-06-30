This Chicken Chimichanga Recipe Is The Perfect Party Appetizer

If you think burritos are the peak of human culinary prowess, let us introduce you to the chimichanga. Similarly wrapped to enclose a warm array of ingredients like meat, rice, and beans, the crunchy, golden-brown entree has one glaring distinction that sets it apart from a burrito — it's deep-fried. Like anything that gets dipped into the hot oils of a fryer, the chimichanga is deliciously crispy, gooey, and flavorful, somehow managing to make a masterpiece even better than it already was.

Just like every party needs great libations, it also needs good food, and appetizers may be the most important part of your offering. Instead of the usual party apps like chips, guac, and a bowl of salsa, level up your spread by making chicken chimichanga appetizers filled with pulled chili-lime chicken, cilantro-lime rice, and creamy, spicy chipotle ranch sauce. Fried until golden, the crispy mini-burritos developed by Michelle McGlinn are the party app that you won't regret spending a little extra time on. In fact, it might just be the most popular dish of the night — of course, anything deep-fried usually is.