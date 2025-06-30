This Chicken Chimichanga Recipe Is The Perfect Party Appetizer
If you think burritos are the peak of human culinary prowess, let us introduce you to the chimichanga. Similarly wrapped to enclose a warm array of ingredients like meat, rice, and beans, the crunchy, golden-brown entree has one glaring distinction that sets it apart from a burrito — it's deep-fried. Like anything that gets dipped into the hot oils of a fryer, the chimichanga is deliciously crispy, gooey, and flavorful, somehow managing to make a masterpiece even better than it already was.
Just like every party needs great libations, it also needs good food, and appetizers may be the most important part of your offering. Instead of the usual party apps like chips, guac, and a bowl of salsa, level up your spread by making chicken chimichanga appetizers filled with pulled chili-lime chicken, cilantro-lime rice, and creamy, spicy chipotle ranch sauce. Fried until golden, the crispy mini-burritos developed by Michelle McGlinn are the party app that you won't regret spending a little extra time on. In fact, it might just be the most popular dish of the night — of course, anything deep-fried usually is.
The ingredients needed to make chicken chimichanga appetizers
The ingredient list might look daunting, but many of the ingredients are used several times, so your shopping list should still be pretty short. To start, grab chicken breasts, garlic, olive oil, lime, chili powder, salt, cayenne, and honey to make the chili-lime chicken. For the ranch, you'll just need Greek yogurt, chopped dill, apple cider vinegar, onion powder, and adobo sauce, which you can spoon out of a can of chipotles in adobo. To make the rice and finish building the chimichangas, you'll need cilantro, flour tortillas, and a neutral oil for frying (such as vegetable).
Step 1: Marinate the chicken
In a bowl, combine the chicken, garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, spices, salt, and honey. Let marinate for 20 minutes or up to 4 hours.
Step 2: Heat up a skillet
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 3: Brown the chicken
Add the chicken and brown until cooked through, for about 8 minutes per side.
Step 4: Shred the chicken
Remove the chicken from the skillet and shred using a fork.
Step 5: Mix the ranch together
Meanwhile, add all the ranch ingredients to a small bowl and mix to combine.
Step 6: Combine the cilantro rice ingredients
Combine the rice, cilantro, lime juice, and salt together in another bowl.
Step 7: Heat the oil for frying
Heat the frying oil in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat until the temperature reaches 350 F.
Step 8: Fill a tortilla
While the oil is heating up, wrap the chimichangas. Working with one tortilla at a time, add 3 tablespoons rice, ¼ cup chicken, and 1 tablespoon chipotle ranch to the bottom half of the tortilla.
Step 9: Roll the tortilla into a burrito
Fold the sides inwards, then roll the tortilla tightly around the filling. Secure the seam with toothpicks.
Step 10: Fry the burritos
When the oil is ready, carefully add the chimichangas seam-side down and fry until crispy and golden, about 10 minutes.
Step 11: Drain excess oil
Remove and drain on a paper-towel-lined plate.
Step 12: Serve with optional toppings
To serve, drizzle with the remaining chipotle ranch, then add a dollop of smashed avocado and a sprinkle of cilantro.
Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer Recipe
Level up your spread by making crispy chicken chimichangas filled with pulled chili-lime chicken, cilantro-lime rice, and creamy, spicy chipotle ranch sauce.
Ingredients
- For the chili lime chicken
- 1 pound chicken breasts
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup olive oil, divided
- Juice from ½ lime
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon honey
- For the chipotle ranch
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chipotles in adobo sauce
- 1 tablespoon chopped dill
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For cilantro rice and assembly
- 1 ½ cups cooked rice
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- Juice from ½ lime
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 quart vegetable oil, for frying
- 8 taco-sized flour tortillas
Optional Ingredients
- Avocado, smashed, for topping
- Cilantro, for topping
Directions
- In a bowl, combine the chicken, garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, spices, salt, and honey. Let marinate for 20 minutes or up to 4 hours.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the chicken and brown until cooked through, for about 8 minutes per side.
- Remove the chicken from the skillet and shred using a fork.
- Meanwhile, add all the ranch ingredients to a small bowl and mix to combine.
- Combine the rice, cilantro, lime juice, and salt together in another bowl.
- Heat the frying oil in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat until the temperature reaches 350 F.
- While the oil is heating up, wrap the chimichangas. Working with one tortilla at a time, add 3 tablespoons rice, ¼ cup chicken, and 1 tablespoon chipotle ranch to the bottom half of the tortilla.
- Fold the sides inwards, then roll the tortilla tightly around the filling. Secure the seam with toothpicks.
- When the oil is ready, carefully add the chimichangas seam-side down and fry until crispy and golden, about 10 minutes.
- Remove and drain on a paper-towel-lined plate.
- To serve, drizzle with the remaining chipotle ranch, then add a dollop of smashed avocado and a sprinkle of cilantro.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|625
|Total Fat
|45.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|46.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.0 g
|Sodium
|494.1 mg
|Protein
|19.2 g
What other fillings can I put inside chimichanga appetizers?
Chimichangas are slightly different from burritos in that they tend to be filled with a few less ingredients, saving the extras instead for the side of the plate. For example, fresh ingredients like tomatoes, avocados, and lettuce might be found on top of the chimichanga to save them from wilting or browning in the hot oils of the fryer. In general, though, chimichangas can be filled with anything — even sweet fillings, which would make them more dessert-like.
You can swap the chicken in this recipe for shredded beef, diced steak, ground beef, or pulled pork. You can also make them vegetarian by swapping the chicken with veggies, beans, corn, and cheese. You could also use the chili-lime marinade to make shrimp, then dice and fill the chimichangas for a seafood version. You can enhance the chicken chimichangas by adding queso, chopped green chiles, roasted tomatoes, or even pinto beans.
Can I bake or air fry chimichangas?
Deep frying isn't exactly the easiest, cleanest, or lightest way to make food, but it's the best way to make perfectly crunchy, golden-brown fried exteriors. You can bake chimichangas, which will allow you to cook all of the burritos at once instead of batched in groups of 2 or 3. To bake them, place all of the wrapped burritos on a foil-lined sheet pan, set the oven to 400 F, brush the burritos with butter, and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown on top. The chimichangas won't have quite the same fluffy, crunchy texture, but will be crispy to the touch.
For closer results to frying, use an air fryer to crisp the tortillas. Place the wrapped burritos in the basket of the air fryer set to 400 F, coat generously with oil, and air fry for about 6 minutes, flipping once in between. Again, these won't be as airy and crunchy as deep-fried chimichangas, but will have a crunchier shell and golden brown exterior.