The Easy Way To Make Crispy Chimichangas Without Deep-Frying

Chimichangas may be a Mexican dish from its origin, but this delicious comfort food has gained popularity across America over the years. It's a crowd-pleaser that can be served for lunch, dinner, or any other time of the day as a snack. The fact that you can pair it with many different sides makes it a winner. However, one thing that makes this burrito look-alike stand out as an irresistible dish is its crispy shell. Traditionally, deep-frying was the way to go to achieve that golden crunchy exterior, but that's not the only way. Try baking in the oven.

Baking is a much healthier method of cooking chimichangas thanks to the lack of an oil bath. Still, this cooking approach will give you the coveted crunchy coat and gooey interior for the perfect bite. You can also count on the Maillard reaction to work its magic in the oven so the white tortilla wraps acquire a beautiful golden brown hue.

Beyond the guarantee of creating a shaved steak chimichanga that looks, feels, and tastes as good as the traditional deep-fried variety, oven baking is a much more convenient way of cooking. It's less messy, there's no concern about dangerous oil splatters, and once the cooking is done, cleanup is a breeze, especially thanks to the lined baking trays.