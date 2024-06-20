The Easy Way To Make Crispy Chimichangas Without Deep-Frying
Chimichangas may be a Mexican dish from its origin, but this delicious comfort food has gained popularity across America over the years. It's a crowd-pleaser that can be served for lunch, dinner, or any other time of the day as a snack. The fact that you can pair it with many different sides makes it a winner. However, one thing that makes this burrito look-alike stand out as an irresistible dish is its crispy shell. Traditionally, deep-frying was the way to go to achieve that golden crunchy exterior, but that's not the only way. Try baking in the oven.
Baking is a much healthier method of cooking chimichangas thanks to the lack of an oil bath. Still, this cooking approach will give you the coveted crunchy coat and gooey interior for the perfect bite. You can also count on the Maillard reaction to work its magic in the oven so the white tortilla wraps acquire a beautiful golden brown hue.
Beyond the guarantee of creating a shaved steak chimichanga that looks, feels, and tastes as good as the traditional deep-fried variety, oven baking is a much more convenient way of cooking. It's less messy, there's no concern about dangerous oil splatters, and once the cooking is done, cleanup is a breeze, especially thanks to the lined baking trays.
How to bake chimichangas to crispy perfection
No matter what recipe you're using, whether it's beef, chicken, seafood, or vegetarian chimichangas, baking will work seamlessly to produce the desired results. Begin by preparing, cooking, and mixing the filling as usual. Warm the flour tortillas in the microwave for about half a minute to make them pliable, then add the filling and fold them into burrito-shaped wraps.
Next, as you preheat the oven to around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, arrange the chimichangas on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Then brush each one with some vegetable oil all around. This is a crucial step since the oil helps with browning and is also responsible for the crisping process.
Pop the chimichangas in the heated oven and let them cook for about 20 to 25 minutes, turning halfway through to ensure even cooking and browning. When the timer goes off, allow them to cool a little then serve with your preferred sauces and condiments. Enjoy your crispy-tender oven-baked chimichangas.