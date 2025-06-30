What Makes Ciabatta Different From Focaccia?

Craving a journey into the realm of rustic Italian breads? We're exploring two key players — ciabatta and focaccia — to determine what makes them unique. The most obvious difference between these two glutinous Italian classics is their textures. Where ciabatta has a fluffy and airy inner crumb with a crisp crust, focaccia is soft and spongy with a crunchy exterior and a far denser crumb structure.

Focaccia is also covered in a generous coating of olive oil, giving the bread a richer taste and a comparatively moist texture next to flour-coated ciabatta. Olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, and herbs (often rosemary) are typically the toppings on a traditional focaccia – its minimalist nature is often why novice home bakers should start with focaccia as opposed to ciabatta. The bread also comes together simply without complicated prep, whereas ciabatta requires a longer fermentation and multiple rising periods.

Also notably, ciabatta is baked into rustic loaves, whereas focaccia is baked into large, relatively flat slabs and sliced into pieces. Both can be used to make sandwiches, but ciabatta is pretty much exclusively enjoyed as a sandwich bread. We recommend using ciabatta as a base for an iconic breakfast sandwich or a bacon and goat cheese frittata sandwich. Alternatively, versatile focaccia is more commonly served as an appetizer or topped like a pizza. We also love using it in a focaccia mortadella sandwich or loaded muffuletta grilled cheese.