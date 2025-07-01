5 Ways To Organize All Your Reusable Water Bottles
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As handy as refillable water bottles might be, they sure can stack up in an unflattering way around your house. Keeping the pieces organized doesn't have to be a challenging task, however, as long as you have the right strategy in place. Whether you're looking to conceal your collection of popular reusable water bottles, stash your many lids and Stanley cup accessories, or simply stack your colorful beverage containers in a visible display, you have options when it comes to tidying up your home.
You may not need to head to the store, either, to find new pieces to install around your kitchen and keep those bottles in place. From repurposing baskets and bins to strategically placing racks and organizers into drawers, your assortment of clean, reusable bottles will be easy to store, grab, and fill up the next time you're running to the gym or have plans to stay hydrated during the work day. Keep in mind that storage solutions work best when they fit into your lifestyle, so browse our five ideas to try or find inspiration for an organizational answer of your own.
Looking to the doors
You may need to think outside of the box when it comes to storing bottles in your home. If you're an outdoor enthusiast or do better when reminders to drink more water are in plain sight, an over-the-door contraption is a clever way to store water bottles and could be just what you need to keep your collection together and your water intake high. From netted pockets to fold-out, flexible containers (such as this Gorilla Grip shoe organizer on Amazon), you can find different materials to hang over your door. Some, like wire-based contraptions, can be affixed to surfaces to allow for a more stable organizational structure.
Other baskets and pockets can be easily strung up from hooks and can be moved on demand if you decide there is a better place to keep your water bottles. Look to match the over-the-door option with the aesthetics of your home, so rather than appearing like an eyesore, your collection of bottles contributes to the space instead of distracting from the rest of your tasteful decor. Consider grouping your containers according to use and placing two separate storage options in your home, perhaps one nearby the garage area for sports bottles and another in the kitchen for your colorful Yeti tumbler (which we think is the the best insulated water bottle out there).
Swapping wine for water
You may have collected wine racks to store your vintage bottles, yet over the course of the last year have popped open those blends for various celebrations or to perk up a mundane weekday. Your empty wine racks can be put to good use. Enlist the pieces to use as a convenient storage option for your Stanley tumblers. The racks can be placed discretely into a closet or cupboard or set onto a small stool to create the easy-to-reach answer for your water bottle storage conundrums.
With so many different kinds of wine racks available, you can choose the design that suits your kitchen or office area so that an empty water bottle is always available to fill up and use. Wooden wine racks can add a bit of cozy charm to this storage option, while steel and wire wine racks bring more of an industrial look to your home. Look for free-standing options if you have the space, or check out racks that can be affixed to walls or the inside of a door if you're short on room.
Repurposing picnic baskets
Instead of waiting for the next warm day to enjoy lunch in the park, pull your pretty picnic baskets out of storage and put them to use. These empty baskets take organization into a charming category, and you can separate bottles according to color or design to keep your pantry neat. If you don't have a picnic basket on hand, any other basket type will do. You can beautify these empty storage solutions with ribbons or place colorful material down into the base of the basket before loading them up with empty containers.
Your baskets can be placed beneath tables or tucked away into closets, depending on your needs. Placing a wicker basket in your car to keep empty water bottles close isn't a bad option, and you'll have an easy way to carry used bottles into the house to clean up later on. Tuck a spare set of napkins and wet wipes into your cutesy portable storage unit in case an unexpected spill takes you by surprise. After all, Stanley tumblers are also great for storing food.
Creating partitions in a drawer
Drawer dividers can help you turn cast-aside bottles into less of a mess. While you can create your own dividers with a bit of DIY ambition and a few wooden planks, conveniently handy partitions can also be purchased in adjustable formats or smaller, tray-like compartments that can be set into the base of a drawer without you needing to take out measuring tape. Hardware stores and online marketplaces will have a range of drawer organizers that you can choose from.
So, whether you're after a more discrete installation that uses pegs placed into a board or would rather purchase pre-made wooden planks that can be stretched snugly into a kitchen drawer, like this set of four made of bamboo by Bambüsi, browse options before committing to a choice. Clear, plastic separators can blend in behind the colors of your water bottles, but you may want a sleek gray color instead — or you can choose a more natural-looking aesthetic to match some of the other design details found in your kitchen.
Just bin it
When all else fails, nothing beats a bin when it comes to organizing objects in your kitchen. Bins can be found in a range of colors, sizes, and materials, so you can pick bins in different designs to indicate different bottle types, or find unique sizes to accommodate your assortment of tumblers. Clear bins allow you to see through the containers to the water bottles you've stored inside, or you can use labels to mark where your Yeti and sports bottles are kept. If you intend to keep the bins on a shelf, consider investing in bins with handles for easy moving.
The open bins will allow for you to store the pieces upright or horizontally, depending on your space. You can also separate bottles into clean and used bins for quick cleaning and efficient storage. Depending on your preferences, you can use deeper bins to conceal the water bottles or shorter bins so that the items inside can be easily identified. When shopping, pick up an extra one or two; having bins around is never a bad idea, as you can always use them in other areas of your home for organizational purposes.