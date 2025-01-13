How Long Your Stanley Tumbler Can Keep Leftover Food Warm
The Stanley tumbler seems as if it can do just about anything. While it is most commonly used as a water bottle or a convenient vessel for either ice-cold or piping hot drinks, social media has shown that a Stanley can be so much more. For all of its social media buzz as the must-have water bottle, the Stanley tumbler is incredibly hackable. It can hold an entire pint of ice cream, act as an emergency burrito holder, and even serve as a replacement for a cereal bowl, to name a few feats. For those who like to take their hot leftovers on the go, a Stanley can transport everything from chili to pasta to hot dogs. But just how long do those leftovers last?
While the duration of warmth can vary depending on which Stanley product is being used, the tumblers are marketed as being able to retain the heat in hot drinks for up to seven hours due to their insulation. Liquids are better at absorbing heat than solid foods, so that means certain heated foods — such as soups or chilis, which contain a liquid base — should stay warm for about the length of an average workday, or at least until it's time to eat. Stanley also recommends preheating your cup with warm tap or boiling water before dumping it in favor of your heated food or drink of choice.
Tips for storing hot food in your Stanley
For ordinary leftovers, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that food be stored or refrigerated within two hours of its cooking time to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. In the case of a Stanley tumbler with an airtight lid, your food should be safe. However, filling it correctly is important to ensure it stays hot and edible. Once a tumbler is preheated, fill it up with your food of choice, piping hot. The hotter the food that goes into the tumbler, the better the chance of retaining a warm temperature. Make sure the lid is closed tightly, and don't open it until it's time to eat. You don't want any heat to escape the tumbler.
While a tumbler can keep food warm, there are other creative ways to use your Stanley, such as cooking food. Some Stanley owners have cooked hot dogs, jambalaya, and other hot foods in their tumbler products and even shared recipes for go-to staples such as rice and steel-cut oats. This makes it easy to whip up filling meals on the go, especially for those who take their Stanleys on every outdoor adventure.