How Long Your Stanley Tumbler Can Keep Leftover Food Warm

The Stanley tumbler seems as if it can do just about anything. While it is most commonly used as a water bottle or a convenient vessel for either ice-cold or piping hot drinks, social media has shown that a Stanley can be so much more. For all of its social media buzz as the must-have water bottle, the Stanley tumbler is incredibly hackable. It can hold an entire pint of ice cream, act as an emergency burrito holder, and even serve as a replacement for a cereal bowl, to name a few feats. For those who like to take their hot leftovers on the go, a Stanley can transport everything from chili to pasta to hot dogs. But just how long do those leftovers last?

While the duration of warmth can vary depending on which Stanley product is being used, the tumblers are marketed as being able to retain the heat in hot drinks for up to seven hours due to their insulation. Liquids are better at absorbing heat than solid foods, so that means certain heated foods — such as soups or chilis, which contain a liquid base — should stay warm for about the length of an average workday, or at least until it's time to eat. Stanley also recommends preheating your cup with warm tap or boiling water before dumping it in favor of your heated food or drink of choice.