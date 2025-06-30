The 11 Best Breville Automated And Smart Appliances, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Who doesn't love simplifying their time in the kitchen? With meal preparation, mixing sauces, and standing over the sink to clean up after eating, there's always an endless list of things to do. Adding high-tech appliances to your kitchen can help you take a little off of your already full plate and make meal time a breeze. These advanced appliances have automated features that make operating easy, from sensing when an item has finished cooking to measuring out the ideal amount of an ingredient. They can be the sous chef you've always dreamt of.
Today, you can find these futuristic appliances from many brands. However, one that stands out is Breville. It carries numerous options, including small appliances for baking, air frying, grinding coffee, toasting, grilling, and even making ice cream. We've pulled together a list of the brand's best automated appliances by factoring ratings and reviews from real users. Additionally, we sought to include several types of small appliances that would help users accomplish a variety of cooking-related tasks in the kitchen.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Smart oven air fryer pro
The Breville smart oven air fryer pro with Element iQ system might just become your new go-to kitchen appliance. It is capable of performing 13 different cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, dehydrating, baking, broiling, slow-cooking, and even proofing, so you can use it to make a wide variety of delicious meals. Its super convection cooks meals up to 30% faster than a standard oven.
The stand-out feature of this model is Breville's Element iQ system. This system utilizes five quartz elements to identify which area of the oven needs more power in order to cook foods to perfection. This technology helps prevent cold spots and ensures foods cook evenly every time. Thanks to its large capacity, you can prepare large meals to feed several people. As a point of reference, the oven can accommodate a 14-pound turkey and most 12-cup muffin tins. Each purchase comes with a 13-inch pizza pan, two oven racks, a broil rack, a roasting pan, and a mesh basket.
The majority of users are glad that they decided to give this Breville air fryer oven a try. In their reviews, many share that they appreciate the oven's heating capabilities. They say that it gets hot quickly and maintains an accurate temperature. The generous capacity is another feature that several customers mention. They appreciate being able to cook larger meals and are impressed that they can fit a whole casserole pan in the oven.
Purchase the Breville smart oven air fryer on Amazon for $399.95
Die-cast smart toaster
If you've been on the hunt for the best smart toaster, then this model from Breville is one that you'll want to take a closer look at. The browning slider ensures that each piece comes out toasted to your liking. As the toasting cycle progresses, you can also monitor its progress by glancing at the blue indicator lights above the slider. Plus, if you want to actually check on each slice, pressing the "Lift and Look" button will let you do so without having to stop the cycle. Some of the other notable features of this model include the "A Bit More" button that will send each item down for a little longer, the wide slots, the bagel setting, and the defrost feature.
By and large, customers are pleased with their decision to purchase this toaster. They find that it does well in ensuring that the items they put in come out toasted to their liking and appreciate the "A Bit More" button for those times when their slice of bread or their bagel isn't quite browned enough. Several customers share that while this is expensive for a toaster, they feel that it is worth the cost because of its performance.
Purchase the Breville die-cast smart toaster on Amazon for $159.95
Barista Touch espresso machine
Breville certainly makes some of the best kitchen appliances that every home barista needs. Now, you can go big and stay home with the Breville Barista Touch espresso machine. It eliminates the need to visit a coffee shop. As its name implies, this machine is designed to act as your personal barista and ensure each drink is made to your liking. It features a built-in grinder with dosing control to give each cup the ideal strength and flavor. The machine features an intuitive touch screen that allows you to choose from the various drink options available, including lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos, and other specialty beverages. It even offers automatic microfoam milk texturing to complete that luxury coffee shop experience within your own home.
If you ask customers what they think about this machine from Breville, many are likely to tell you that it is the best espresso machine for beginner enthusiasts. They are very pleased with its performance, noting that it delivers high-quality coffee every time. Users also appreciate the different settings that are available and the ability to customize their drinks. However, a few reviewers were disappointed that their unit stopped working after a few uses.
Purchase the Breville Barista Touch espresso machine on Amazon for $999.95
Smart grill
The Breville smart grill can be used for a variety of indoor grilling and cooking tasks. Not only does it function as a flat grill, but you can also close the hinge and use it to make paninis and other grilled sandwiches. In addition to the ribbed grill plate, this model also features a griddle plate, further increasing its versatility. You can use it to cook pancakes, bacon, or eggs for a tasty breakfast in the morning, grill burgers for lunch, and prepare mouth-watering grilled cuts for dinner. Some of the other notable features of the grill include the easy-to-use LCD display, the removable (and dishwasher-safe) plates, and the 1,800-watt heating elements that deliver even and consistent heat.
Most customers speak highly of this high-tech grill in their write-ups. Reviewers are impressed with how hot it gets, especially considering it's a countertop model. They share that it also heats up quickly and delivers even heat during the cooking process — without those cold spots that are so common and annoying on other grills. Users also like the overall design of the grill, with its flat griddle and ribbed grill plates.
Purchase the Breville smart grill on Amazon for $319.95
Smart Scoop ice cream maker
If you've always wanted to be able to make your own ice cream creations at home but were worried that the process would be overly intense or time-consuming, then the Breville Smart Scoop ice cream maker might be perfect for you. It automates the process, meaning all you need to do is add the ingredients and enjoy the finished product. You can even select from the 12 hardness settings, allowing it to make other frozen treats such as sorbet or frozen yogurt. Once prepared, the small appliance can keep your ice cream chilled for up to three hours, meaning you can enjoy it right away or store it in the freezer. Each purchase comes with a removable bowl, an ice cream paddle, and a cleaning brush.
Overall, customers are happy with this ice cream maker. They appreciate how easy it is to make their own ice cream creations at home and note that the frozen treats they make turn out tasting great. Several reviewers also mention the small appliance's build quality in their reviews, sharing that it feels very durable and sturdy. However, one feature that users would like to see improved is the noise level. They say that the ice cream maker can be quite loud.
Purchase the Breville Smart Scoop ice cream maker on Amazon for $499.95
Smart 4-slice waffle maker
If you're tired of your homemade waffles not turning out as expected, then it might be time to upgrade to the Breville smart 4-slice waffle maker. With Breville's Waffle IQ, you are in control of how light or dark each waffle comes out. There are five different settings to accommodate those who prefer a very lightly browned waffle, and those who prefer theirs dark and extra crispy. To eliminate the frustration of waffle batter spilling out onto the counter, Breville also designed this model with a special moat to catch the excess batter and save you cleanup time. Some of the other features you might appreciate include the even heat distribution, the non-stick and easy-to-clean cooking plates, and the indicator light that lets you know when the appliance is hot and ready for use.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given this waffle maker a four- or five-star rating. In their write-ups, several share how pleased they are with its ability to prepare waffles that are cooked to their exact liking. Users also appreciate the size of the waffles that they can make with this appliance. However, the trade-off for being able to make four large waffles at a time is that the unit is large and can be more difficult to store.
Purchase the Breville smart 4-slice waffle maker on Amazon for $219.95
Smart kettle luxe
You can brew the perfect cups of tea (or French press coffee) every time with the Breville smart kettle luxe. It offers five different temperature settings for black, green, oolong, and white tea, as well as French press coffee. The kettle has a generous 7-cup capacity, allowing you to provide hot beverages for multiple people or have water ready to go for a second or third cup for yourself. With the keep warm feature, the water can stay at the desired temperature for up to 20 minutes. The kettle offers several other premium features, including the soft-top lid that allows steam to be released, the simple one-touch controls, and the cordless design.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this technologically-advanced kettle a four- or five-star rating. In their write-ups, many praise its temperature control and settings. They like that it heats water quickly, offers different temperature options, and maintains the set temperature. Reviewers also comment on the kettle's looks, noting that it offers a beautiful and modern appearance.
Purchase the Breville smart kettle luxe on Amazon for $199.95
Smooth Wave countertop microwave oven
Those who are looking for a new countertop microwave oven might be impressed with this model from Breville. It offers 15 different preset options, allowing you to prepare a variety of items at the press of a button. The microwave also utilizes Sensor iQ technology to adjust the cook time and power level based on the amount of steam released. If the item you're heating comes out almost ready, but not quite as warm as you'd like, you can press the "A Bit More" button to continue the selected cycle for a few additional seconds. Some other features of this microwave include the soft-close door, the child lock, and the list of shortcuts for common tasks on the inside of the door.
According to reviewers, there is a lot to love about this countertop microwave oven from Breville. Overall, users find that it is a high-quality unit that does a good job cooking and warming various food items. They also appreciate that it gives their kitchen an upscale feel with its sleek and attractive appearance. Many also mention the soft-closing door feature, noting that it is a nice alternative to most other models, where the door has to slam loudly in order to be fully closed and latched in place.
Purchase the Breville Smooth Wave countertop microwave oven on Amazon for $399.95
Smart oven Pizzaiolo
Cook delicious personal pizzas for dinner or host a make-your-own pizza party with the Breville smart oven Pizzaiolo. This countertop model can reach temperatures up to 750 F, meaning you can have a whole pizza cooked and ready to enjoy in minutes. Breville's Element IQ system ensures that the heating elements offer the optimal cooking conditions for your pie. These elements utilize radiant heat to cook the pizza, meaning that you don't have to rotate it for it to come out perfectly crispy. You can even prepare different types of pizza, including New York, pan, wood-fired, thin and crispy, and frozen. You can even try cooking some unexpected foods in the pizza oven, such as roasted vegetables, steak, or garlic bread.
Ask customers what they think of this Breville pizza oven, and you're likely to hear a lot of positive feedback. The quality and taste of the pizza that they can cook in their own kitchen is one feature that really wows a lot of users. Many customers also praise the various settings offered by the oven that make it possible for them to experiment with preparing different types of pizza.
Purchase the Breville smart oven Pizzaiolo on Amazon for $799.95
Smart grinder pro coffee mill
The Breville smart grinder pro coffee mill offers 60 different grind settings to help you make a variety of coffee and espresso beverages — just like you could get from an upscale coffee shop. It utilizes a conical burr grinder to ensure each coffee bean is perfectly ground to the desired size. You can grind directly into a portafilter, paper filter, or airtight container. You can easily select your grind setting, time, and number of shots or cups you plan to brew using the LCD screen.
The majority of customers who have purchased this Breville model are likely to tell you that it is one of the high-tech small appliances that are actually worth it. Reviews for it are overwhelmingly positive, with several users praising its overall performance. They note that it is easy to use and delivers consistent grinding results. Many also highlight the 60 different grind settings as a top selling point. However, reviews are a bit mixed on the noise level. While some find that it is relatively quiet for a coffee grinder, others find that it is too loud for them.
Purchase the Breville smart grinder pro coffee mill on Amazon for $199.95
Commercial Control Freak induction cooktop
If you've been wondering what all the rave is about induction cooktops, then prepare to be absolutely wowed by the Breville commercial Control Freak induction cooktop. It offers a wide temperature range — between 77 and 482 F — and quickly and accurately responds to hold the temperature that you set. To achieve such accuracy, the sensor beneath the surface takes temperature readings every 20 seconds and makes any necessary adjustments. The cooktop can be used with induction-compatible cookware with a diameter between 4.5 and 10 inches. It also comes with a variety of accessories, including a temperature probe, a probe pot clip, a USB stick, a carrying case, and an accessory storage box.
Reviewers have a lot of positive things to say about this induction cooktop. Many are impressed with its ability to maintain the set temperature to ensure optimal results for each recipe. Customers also appreciate that the cooktop allows them to program settings for various recipes, making it even easier to use. However, while many users are impressed by its overall performance, a few question whether it is truly worth the very steep price.
Purchase the Breville Control Freak induction cooktop on Amazon for $1,496.42
Methodology
We closely evaluated customer reviews to put together this list of the best high-tech Breville appliances. Not only did we look at the overall star rating, but we also considered how many customers had reviewed each small appliance. All of the appliances on this list have a rating of four stars or higher and have been reviewed by at least 100 customers — often hundreds or even thousands.
Beyond simply looking at customer reviews, we also considered the varying needs of each reader. To accommodate these needs, we were careful to include appliances designed for different tasks, such as grinding coffee beans, cooking meals for a large family, or making personal pizzas.