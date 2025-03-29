The 11 Best Smart Toasters, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Toasters are one of those essential small kitchen appliances that you can find in every home. In many homes, they're used on a daily basis for making everything from frozen waffles to bagels with cream cheese. However, despite our near dependence on them, there are some downsides to many toasters. First, it always seems like a guessing game. Sometimes your toast comes out browned to your preferences, while other times it is barely toasted or burnt to a crisp. You may also find yourself wondering just when the toast is ready, making it difficult to time other aspects of the meal.

Smart toasters offer a range of features that can help take the guesswork out of making toast, helping you ensure each piece comes out browned to your precise preferences. These smart small kitchen appliances often include a touchscreen with pictures to indicate what the finished product will look like at each level as well as a countdown timer to let you know exactly when your toast will be done. We've rounded up a list of some of the best smart toasters on the market to help you find the one that will best meet your needs. In addition to using customer reviews to put this list together, we also looked at features available, such as the capacity and available settings.