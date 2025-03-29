The 11 Best Smart Toasters, According To Customer Reviews
Toasters are one of those essential small kitchen appliances that you can find in every home. In many homes, they're used on a daily basis for making everything from frozen waffles to bagels with cream cheese. However, despite our near dependence on them, there are some downsides to many toasters. First, it always seems like a guessing game. Sometimes your toast comes out browned to your preferences, while other times it is barely toasted or burnt to a crisp. You may also find yourself wondering just when the toast is ready, making it difficult to time other aspects of the meal.
Smart toasters offer a range of features that can help take the guesswork out of making toast, helping you ensure each piece comes out browned to your precise preferences. These smart small kitchen appliances often include a touchscreen with pictures to indicate what the finished product will look like at each level as well as a countdown timer to let you know exactly when your toast will be done. We've rounded up a list of some of the best smart toasters on the market to help you find the one that will best meet your needs. In addition to using customer reviews to put this list together, we also looked at features available, such as the capacity and available settings.
Whall Touch Screen 2-Slice Toaster
If you're tired of your fresh-baked sourdough never coming out just right, it might be time to upgrade to this smart, two-slice toaster from Whall. It features an intuitive touchscreen, which makes it easy to ensure that everything you toast out pops up just how you like it. Choose from six different toast options as well as six different bread types (bread, multi-grain bread, bagel, waffle, English muffin, and pastry) for a customized experience every time. It will even play a special alert to let you know that your item is ready to enjoy (you can also mute this sound if desired). A few other notable features of this model include the 30-second defrost button, the easy-to-clean crumb pull-out, and the wide slots to accommodate larger slices of bread. This toaster also offers a sleek, modern design that will add a nice touch to your kitchen counters.
The vast majority of reviewers are impressed with the performance of this model and have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. In their write-ups, several mention that their toast comes out perfectly browned each time. Many customers also share that they like the touchscreen and the visual images that help them choose the best setting to match their preferences. Overall, customers are impressed with the quality of this model, noting that it feels durable and well-made.
Mecity 4-Slice Smart Toaster
If you need a larger toaster to prepare meals for multiple family members, try this four-slice smart toaster from Mecity. It offers two touchscreens — one for each side — to allow you to customize the settings for two pieces of bread at a time. Whether you're looking to make a loaded lox bagel or a breakfast sandwich on an English muffin, you'll appreciate the smart settings offered by this toaster. It allows you to choose from six different bread types (white bread, whole-grain bread, gluten-free bread, bagel, waffle, and English muffin), as well as six darkness settings.
If you ask most customers what they think about this toaster, you're likely to hear a lot of positive feedback. Many praise it as being easy to use. They find that the touchscreen settings enable them to select the ideal setting to match their preferences. However, while many are pleased with this model, a few aren't as satisfied with its overall quality. They say it doesn't feel as sturdy as they would like, especially given its more premium price.
Elite Gourmet SmartToast Digital Long Slot 4-Slice Toaster
If you find standard toasters aren't long enough to accommodate your preferred bread slices, then take a look at the Elite Gourmet SmartToast Digital Long Slot 4-Slice Toaster. With its longer slots, it can accommodate two longer slices of bread or four standard slices. This toaster's touch screen allows you to customize the level of brownness (with six options) as well as choose from six different bread types (white, wheat, bagel, waffle, English muffin, and pastry). It also offers an LED countdown timer to let you know precisely when your item should pop up and be ready to enjoy. If you want it just slightly browner, you can always press the "+10 seconds" button.
Customers are, by and large, glad that they purchased this toaster. One feature that many mention in their reviews is the overall performance. Customers appreciate the consistent results they get with this model. Several others highlight its aesthetics, sharing that it is sleek and stylish.
Revolution R180 Connect Smart Toaster
Those looking to splurge on a feature-packed and top-performing model might want to try the Revolution R180 Connect Smart Toaster. This model uses the InstaGLO 2.0 heating system, which allows it to toast bread in mere seconds. Because it heats so quickly, the bread is seared, locking in moisture and preventing it from getting dry as it often does with other models. As a Wi-Fi-connected model, this toaster's display can also connect with your device to display the current time and weather forecast. It offers three toasting modes, seven toasting shades, and various settings for both fresh and frozen foods. You can even purchase the Toastie Press separately, enabling you to use the toaster to make paninis, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more right in the toaster.
Most customers who reviewed this toaster have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many share that they appreciate how easy the toaster is to use. They note that the touch screen is intuitive and that it helps them make sure each piece of bread comes out to their liking. Other reviewers also describe this as an attractive model. They like the modern touch that it adds to their kitchen. However, some users question whether this toaster's features are really worth its steep price.
Keenstone 2-Slice Smart Touch Screen Toaster
The Keenstone 2-Slice Smart Touch Screen Toaster comes in a range of color options, allowing you to add style to your kitchen while simplifying your morning — or afternoon — routine. A few of the available color options include black, white, blue, green, and pink. Each of these two-slice toasters offers an easy-to-use control panel, allowing you to toast your bread to your crispness liking. It also offers a countdown timer, so you'll be able to identify precisely when each slice of bread, waffle, or bagel will pop out. If you've ever forgotten about a piece of toast sitting in the toaster, you'll appreciate the reheat setting, which allows you to warm it back up without toasting it more to make it darker than you like.
Overall, customers are happy with this smart toaster from Keenstone. One quality that many highlight in their reviews is the overall quality of the toast they can make with it. They share that the toasting levels are accurate, which allows each piece of bread they put in to come out as expected. The relatively compact size is another feature that many — especially those with limited countertop space — praise.
Chefman Smart Touch 4-Slice Digital Toaster
The Chefman Smart Touch 4-Slice Digital Toaster has a touchscreen that offers visual images to help you choose the ideal shade for each slice. Simply press on one of the six options that best matches how light or dark you prefer your toast to be. While this model doesn't offer as many settings as some more expensive alternatives, it does offer three toasting modes including options for toasting frozen items or toasting a bagel. If one of your slices of bread pops up a bit lighter than expected, you won't have to babysit the toaster or worry about accidentally burning it thanks to the +10 second button. A few additional features of this model include the lift lever to pull the toast up for easier removal, the crumb tray which pulls out for cleaning, and the wide slots to accommodate thicker bread slices. All that will be left to do after toasting is to spread your favorite strawberry jam recipe over each piece of bread and enjoy.
With thousands of customers giving this smart toaster a 4- or 5-star rating, it looks to be a solid pick for those looking to give their kitchen an upgrade. Many reviewers call it out as good value for money. They note that it is reasonably priced compared to some other models on the market, yet still delivers perfectly browned toast. Many reviewers also praise the wide openings, noting that it can accommodate thicker slices of bread, bagels, and English muffins well. However, a few reviewers don't feel like the toaster is as durable as it could be. Some say that it feels a bit cheaply made.
Dear Morning 2-Slice Touch Screen Toaster
There is a lot to love about the Dear Morning 2-Slice Touch Screen Toaster. Its LCD touchscreen makes it simple and intuitive to use. After inserting your bread into the wide slots, you can easily select the settings that match the item you're toasting (bagel, toast, English muffin) and your preferred brownness level. You can even use the memory function to save the setting that you use most often, further simplifying the task.
The majority of reviewers have given this toaster a 4- or 5-star rating. Many praise the cool and modern look of the toaster, highlighting it as adding both function and style to their kitchen. Overall, customers are also impressed with the touchscreen controls for this model, sharing that they are easy to use and help them prepare their toast to their liking. One aspect that some are not as impressed by is the overall quality of the toaster. A few reviewers share that it feels more cheaply made than they would expect for the price.
Niklemon 4-Slice Toaster
The Niklemon 4-Slice Toaster might be the right choice for you if you want to be able to toast wide or long slices of bread. It offers two slots, each measuring 10 inches by 1.5 inches. With these oversized slots, it can either accommodate two longer slices of artisan bread or four standard slices of bread. To help you ensure each piece is toasted to your exact preferences, this model offers a touchscreen control panel with six shade settings to choose from. It does offer all the different bread types that you'll find on some more expensive models, but it also offers a separate bagel setting, a defrost setting, and a 30-second reheat setting. Another useful feature is the countdown timer, which lets you know when your toast will pop up and be ready to eat or turn into a satisfying sandwich.
Reviews for this toaster are mostly positive. One feature that several highlight in their review is its toasting ability. They like that they can easily select their preferred shade and find that the toaster delivers and cooks their toast to match these preferences. Many reviewers also appreciate the overall design of the toaster, specifically sharing that its longer slots allow it to accommodate bread that they couldn't fit in other models.
Seedeem 2-Slice Touch Control Toaster
You've picked out the absolute best bread for your beloved avocado toast, and now you want to make sure that it gets toasted to perfection. The Seedeem 2-Slice Touch Control Toaster might be the right tool to help you accomplish that goal. With seven shade settings and six bread types (white, grain, gluten-free, waffle, bagel, and English muffin) to choose from, you'll be able to ensure each item comes out just how you like it. The LCD panel makes it even easier to choose from these options. A few additional features include the memory function that saves the previous settings, the removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, and the cord storage at the base of the unit.
Overall, customers seem satisfied with their choice to try this toaster from Seedeem. The majority of reviewers deemed it worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating. They like that there are so many shade options available and appreciate the different bread choices. While many reviewers note that they have seen good results with this toaster and the shade of the toast that it dispenses, a few others have shared that it sometimes burns the items they toast.
Breville Die-Cast Smart 4-Slice Toaster
This smart toaster from Breville features one-touch automation to help you make the perfect slice of toast every time. If you want to check on the progress of a slice of bread, without canceling the remaining time, you can simply press the "Lift and Look" button. The toast will lift up briefly before returning down, allowing you to assess whether it is cooked to your liking or still needs a bit more time. After a toasting cycle is done, you can also easily give a piece of bread that is too light a few additional seconds, without the worry of forgetting about it and having it come up burned. Simply press the "A Bit More" button to send it back down for a few additional seconds. This model also lets you monitor the progress of each session by looking at the indicator lights above the brownness selectors. The pull-out crumb trays make it easy to clean your toaster like a pro.
Customers are overall happy with this smart toaster from Breville. The vast majority gave it a 4- or 5-star rating in their review. One feature that several praise is its build quality. Compared with other less expensive models, they share that this toaster feels like a solid, heavy-duty pick. Reviewers also praise the toaster's performance, noting that slices of bread, bagels, and other items come out evenly browned. The ability to lift an item being toasted to assess its color is another feature that many mention in their write-ups.
Whall 4-Slice Touch Screen Toaster
The Whall 4-Slice Touch Screen Toaster can add a functional and modern touch to your kitchen. Its touchscreen front display panel makes it intuitive to use. Simply use the visual buttons to choose which of the six shade settings and six bread types (bread, grain bread, waffle, bagel, English muffin, and pastry) match your toasting goals. The touchscreen panel also offers buttons for reheating, defrosting, and canceling a cycle. A few other notable features of this model include the removable crumb tray for easy cleaning and the 1.5-inch wide slots to let you toast thicker slices of bread.
Based on the consistently high ratings from hundreds of customers, this smart toaster looks to be a top choice. Reviewers are overall impressed with its performance. Another feature that many highlight is how easy it is to clean. They appreciate the removable crumb trays and the fact that the crumbs don't get charred and stuck-on them.
Methodology
As we put this list of the best smart toasters together, we looked at several different factors. First, we considered the average star rating for each model, only choosing products that had a rating of at least 4 stars. Additionally, we looked at the number of reviews to ensure that the average star rating was a reflection of the thoughts of several individuals, not just a select few. Each of the toasters to make our list has at least 100 reviews, and most models have several hundred or several thousand reviews.
We also looked at other features when putting together this list, aiming to provide a range of options to suit the varying needs of our readers. Some of the additional things we considered was the number of settings, the capacity, the overall ease of use, and the price.