How To Clean Your Toaster Like A Pro
As you survey your kitchen counter and examine your different gadgets, there is a good chance that your toaster is one of the most used appliances of the bunch. It's important to ensure that frequently used toasters are cleaned just as often — and when it comes to cleaning, take a tip (or several) from the Queen of Clean herself, Martha Stewart. In one tutorial video found on her YouTube channel (which, strangely, doesn't feature Stewart herself), her tried-and-true method gets a toaster squeaky clean in just a few minutes. Thankfully, the technique is simple.
After unplugging the toaster, use a long cleaning brush to gently scrub the inside, pushing down on the front lever to reach every nook and cranny. This should send any crumbs or stuck food sticking to the inside down into the crumb tray. Speaking of which, empty the crumb tray next and wipe it down with a damp paper towel or cloth. If you have a toaster without a crumb tray, you can simply flip the appliance upside down and shake the crumbs out. Be sure to wipe down the outside of your toaster with a damp cloth, too.
Keep your toaster clean
So, what happens when you don't clean your toaster? For starters, you may experience diminishing returns on your toast's flavor over time. As crumbs accumulate in your crumb tray, that pile can contribute to an overall less-than-pleasant taste reminiscent of burnt toast. Every time you push the lever down for a new batch, the crumbs collecting beneath can cause the appliance's heating element to overheat, potentially resulting in burnt toast, even if your settings are correct.
Additionally, a pile of crumbs can act as kindling that could start a fire in the event of a toaster malfunction. The last thing anyone wants to see in the morning is smoke rising from the toaster, along with the odor of burnt toast or the burning plastic smell of an electrical fire. The best toasters seem to last forever, so to avoid potential fire hazards and less-than-perfect toast, it is recommended to clean your toaster at least once a week if used daily. With a regular maintenance schedule, your toaster and other appliances should remain safe for use, your kitchen will be clean, and you can enjoy all that your culinary tools have to offer.