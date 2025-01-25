How To Clean Your Toaster Like A Pro

As you survey your kitchen counter and examine your different gadgets, there is a good chance that your toaster is one of the most used appliances of the bunch. It's important to ensure that frequently used toasters are cleaned just as often — and when it comes to cleaning, take a tip (or several) from the Queen of Clean herself, Martha Stewart. In one tutorial video found on her YouTube channel (which, strangely, doesn't feature Stewart herself), her tried-and-true method gets a toaster squeaky clean in just a few minutes. Thankfully, the technique is simple.

After unplugging the toaster, use a long cleaning brush to gently scrub the inside, pushing down on the front lever to reach every nook and cranny. This should send any crumbs or stuck food sticking to the inside down into the crumb tray. Speaking of which, empty the crumb tray next and wipe it down with a damp paper towel or cloth. If you have a toaster without a crumb tray, you can simply flip the appliance upside down and shake the crumbs out. Be sure to wipe down the outside of your toaster with a damp cloth, too.