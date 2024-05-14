The Best Cuts Of Meat For Indoor Grilling, According To A Grillmaster

When we think of grilling we tend to picture a standalone grill out in the backyard, but the art of the grill is more versatile than that. Grilling indoors is a great option for the cold winter months or for those of us living in a city apartment with no access to personal outdoor space. But grilling indoors isn't the same thing as grilling outside so we reached out to McCormick spice brand partner Max Greb (aka Max the Meat Guy) to ask what he thought the best cuts of meat were for indoor grilling.

"Generally speaking," Greb told us. "Smaller and more tender cuts are the best choices when cooking indoors. Great examples include steaks, pork chops, or even filets of fish." You have to take the size of your cooking area into consideration and how much control you have over your cooking temperature. Outdoor grills are often quite wide and can handle a dozen burgers at once or more. That's not the case with your indoor kitchen.

"A good grill pan will still allow you to develop flavorful grill marks," Greb went on. "And cooking a ribeye to medium rare indoors can be done in under 15 minutes." The best pan for grilling indoors has to be cast-iron cookware so if you plan on grilling indoors regularly, it's worth it to invest in a good set. Getting a pan with ridges will also help produce those grill marks if that's important to you.