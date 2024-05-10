An Expert's Advice To Avoid Smoking Up Your Kitchen While Grilling Indoors

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have an outdoor charcoal or gas grill in the backyard, especially apartment dwellers. Luckily, cast-iron grill pans are ideal for grilling indoors but the one issue is smoking up the kitchen — and sometimes other parts of the house. Here at Tasting Table, we're all about solutions for your home cooking conundrums so we reached out to Max Greb, or Max the Meat Guy as he's known on Instagram, to learn how to grill indoors sans the smoke.

There's a scientific reason why grilled foods need a high heat to obtain a nice char, which is also the source of the smoke in your kitchen. "Whether cooking indoors or outdoors, the key to great grilled flavor is a great crust," Greb explains. "A great crust is formed through a process called the Maillard reaction, a chemical reaction that occurs when meat is seared and caramelized."

To prevent a smoky kitchen (and the annoyance of your fire alarm going off), there's an essential first step. "Make sure you are cooking in a well-ventilated area," he says. "This might mean leaving windows open and turning the stove vent all the way up." And if your oven vent isn't up to par, we've got a candle trick to test it before you cook.