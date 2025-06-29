5 Candies That Make Fun And Delicious Cocktail Garnishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who enjoy indulging in potent beverages, there are many different ways you can combine your preferred spirits and mixers to create a delightful drink. If you've got a sweet tooth, taking inspiration from the flavors of your favorite desserts for a cocktail just makes sense. There are endless options for different garnishes, ranging from basic to whimsical to everything in between. Using candy as a garnish is a great way to pair the taste and texture of a beloved childhood treat with a grown-up cocktail. Try using gummy peach rings, Reese's peanut butter cups, Pop Rocks, Sour Patch Kids, or Swedish Fish to dress up your next batch of drinks with an extra bit of fun.

Not only does a candy garnish give your beverage a unique look, but it can also work to complement the flavors at play in your drink recipes. Many of these candies can be used in a few different ways, including crushed up and adhered to the rim of your glass, cut into and wedged onto your drink cup, or even as mix-ins to enhance the flavor. Whether you're making cocktails, mocktails, or both, it's always important to enjoy these beverages responsibly and in moderation.