5 Candies That Make Fun And Delicious Cocktail Garnishes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For those who enjoy indulging in potent beverages, there are many different ways you can combine your preferred spirits and mixers to create a delightful drink. If you've got a sweet tooth, taking inspiration from the flavors of your favorite desserts for a cocktail just makes sense. There are endless options for different garnishes, ranging from basic to whimsical to everything in between. Using candy as a garnish is a great way to pair the taste and texture of a beloved childhood treat with a grown-up cocktail. Try using gummy peach rings, Reese's peanut butter cups, Pop Rocks, Sour Patch Kids, or Swedish Fish to dress up your next batch of drinks with an extra bit of fun.
Not only does a candy garnish give your beverage a unique look, but it can also work to complement the flavors at play in your drink recipes. Many of these candies can be used in a few different ways, including crushed up and adhered to the rim of your glass, cut into and wedged onto your drink cup, or even as mix-ins to enhance the flavor. Whether you're making cocktails, mocktails, or both, it's always important to enjoy these beverages responsibly and in moderation.
Gummy peach rings
Making a peach-based cocktail can be as simple or complex as you wish, but adding a finishing touch shouldn't be too brain-boggling. Gummy peach rings can serve as a delicious complement to your favorite spirited beverages by enhancing the flavor. If you love the rich taste of peaches and how it can mix into a cocktail, then a bellini, peach smash, or peachy and sweet white tea shots are all excellent ideas. Prepare your favorite recipe using peach nectar, peach-infused liquor or liqueur, and the spirits or mixers of your choosing before serving it over ice or straight up.
When adding the garnish, there are several ways to use this peach-flavored candy to your advantage. The simplest option is to cut a small slit into the gummy ring and wedge it on the rim of your glass. If you're making a batch of spicy peach margaritas, for example, swap Tajìn Chili & Lime Seasoned Gummy Peach Rings in place of the standard candy. You can also spear a few gummy rings with a toothpick to lay across your glass. These candies would also work for peach-adjacent cocktails such as a stone fruit sour, suns 'n roses punch, or nectarine mojitos.
Pop Rocks
Beverages with popping elements are more popular now than ever. While boba typically provides the popping sensation for your favorite drinks, using a candy such as Blue Razz Pop Rocks can amp up your cocktail offerings to an entirely new level. There are plenty of summertime favorites, such as a 4th of July bomb pop cocktail recipe that would pair well with a kick of Pop Rocks candy. With that said, this clever candy garnish can be applied to just about any complementary cocktail, no matter the time of year.
One of the easiest ways to use Pop Rocks as a garnish for your drink is by wetting the rim of your glass and rolling it in the candy first. This will provide the optimal mouthfeel for those sipping the beverage straight from the cup and sans a straw. With so many different flavors of Pop Rocks to choose from, you can also let your candy inform your choice of drink. If you're preparing a batch of spiked watermelon lemonade, for example, try coating a chunk of watermelon with the same flavor of Pop Rocks before wedging it onto the side of your drink glass. You can also do this with maraschino cherries, citrus wheels and wedges, and much more.
Sour Patch Kids
If you love a classic sour cocktail, then what better way to accentuate those flavors than with a sour candy garnish? Of the many different sour candies available, Sour Patch Kids are especially ideal in terms of texture because they can easily be stuck through with a toothpick or wedged on the side of a glass to appear as if they are "sitting" on your drink. What's more, there are several varieties of Sour Patch Kids candies, including Sour Patch Watermelon, that you can pair with a batch of tangy watermelon martinis or a spiked watermelon fruit punch.
Try garnishing a classic Midori sour recipe with a small handful of Sour Patch Kids candies and enjoy the fun flavors and aesthetics. Coordinate your bright green cocktail by picking out just the green candies to use as a garnish or mix it up with all your favorite colors. Additionally, try wedging a watermelon-flavored Sour Patch on the side of your drink as if it were a citrus fruit for a cute and clever accessory. You can also pick out uniquely shaped toothpicks or swizzle sticks to keep your candy in place and make your drink even more delightful.
Reese's peanut butter cups
For a candy that truly epitomizes the gift that keeps on giving, look no further than the humble Reese's peanut butter cup. The perfect pairing of peanut butter and chocolate, these candies are practically tailor-made to be used as a drink garnish. Consider peanut butter cups the ultimate accessory to a homemade mudslide recipe or a peanut butter whiskey and chocolate cocktail. The possibilities for garnishes are nearly endless, particularly considering all the different styles and flavors of Reese's cups currently available.
Prepare a super simple glass rim by crushing up a handful of Reese's peanut butter cups or getting creative with a bowl of Reese's Pieces candies. Simply wet the rim of your glass or add a generous smear of peanut butter around the rim. Then, adhere these crushed-up cups or candy-coated peanut butter pieces. This is an especially decadent drink garnish and is best utilized when enjoyed in moderation. Try a lighter touch by cutting a small slit into a single Reese's cup and wedging that into the rim of your cup.
Swedish Fish
Though there is much debate as to the specific flavor of Swedish Fish, one thing is for sure: it makes an excellent candy garnish for your cocktails. Its neon bright red color and funky fish shape are ideal for tropical drinks and any tiki cocktails worth trying at least once. Based on your tastes, you can also let your interpretation of the Swedish Fish flavors inform your choice of cocktails. For example, if you get more of a cherry-like flavor from the candy, try using it as a garnish for a 3-ingredient cherry pomegranate martini. For those who find the candy more berry-forward, use it as a garnish for a refreshing mixed berry mojito.
With Swedish fish, it's easiest to garnish your drinks by spearing a decorative toothpick through them and laying this across your glass. Alternatively, try wedging the gummy candy onto the rim of your drink cup. Get even more creative by preparing a pirate ship-inspired garnish complete with citrus peel masts and skull swizzle sticks and then topping it all off with a few friendly Swedish Fish candies for good measure. These gummies also make an excellent accompaniment to your favorite mocktails and non-alcoholic punch recipes.