These Are The Most Affordable Steakhouses In California Recognized By The Michelin Guide
If you love food and travel, you are most likely aware of the prestige of Michelin-starred restaurants. The Michelin Guide has been awarding restaurants around the world with Michelin stars since 1900. It was first published by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin, the founders of Michelin Tire Company. Ratings from 1 to 3 Michelin stars are awarded annually by anonymous Michelin inspectors. Even a 1-star Michelin rating indicates that the restaurant is among the best in the world, according to the organization's standards for exceptional cuisine.
Those standards include the quality of the food and its presentation, mastery of flavor and technique, consistency, value, and service. While there are currently over 80 California restaurants with Michelin stars, dining at one is prohibitively expensive for many. Among the 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, the prices range from $590 to $2,130 per dish, putting them well out of the price range of many food lovers.
If it is your dream to dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant but you can't justify the cost, there are over 18,000 establishments listed in the guide that might not have the distinction of a star, but are still recommended by the prestigious organization. Non-starred restaurants included in The Michelin Guide are judged by the same criteria. Though they may not receive the coveted star rating, they are still exceptional for their food and service, and are also typically much less expensive and more accessible. Of the over 550 California restaurants currently recommended by The Michelin Guide, these are five of the most affordable steakhouses.
The Ranch
Founded by Andrew Edwards in 2012, Anaheim's The Ranch is more than just a restaurant. It is a loving tribute to California's regional American cuisine and rich ranching history, as well as country music and Western honky-tonks. Located in the 200,000-square-foot Extron Electronics Building, it features an 18-seat classroom kitchen, a private dining and events center, The Ranch Saloon, The Ranch Restaurant, and a wine cellar. The restaurant's culinary team includes executive chef Pedro Garcia and chef de cuisine Raul Garcia as well as 10 sommeliers.
Its menu includes American regional cuisine made with locally-sourced ingredients from California's ranches, farms, wineries, and bread and cheese makers. The spirit of the restaurant is laid-back and unpretentious, with a focus on building community and providing entertainment as well as serving up exceptional food. The Ranch Saloon boasts a 40-foot stage that has featured both local and nationally-known country music acts, and also offers visitors the chance to learn how to line dance.
Proving that not all Michelin restaurants have a menu full of luxury ingredients, the most expensive entree on The Ranch's menu is a simple Prime Angus Cowboy Ribeye, which has enough food for two guests and includes a 58-ounce steak and scalloped potatoes for $175. The least expensive is the $50 Pan-Seared Scottish Salmon, which includes a baby spinach salad with heirloom beets, sugar snap peas, and tangerines. The Ranch has a 4.5-star rating on Google with over 1,000 reviews.
Charcoal Venice
L.A.'s Charcoal Venice is a casual neighborhood restaurant that is steadfastly committed to providing comfort food. According to its website, its ambiance is "part steakhouse, part backyard-barbecue." The restaurant is led by veteran chef Josiah Citrin and chef de cuisine Everett Bell. Citrin owns four other restaurants in California: Dave's Doghouse in downtown Los Angeles; Mélisse in Santa Monica, a renowned 2-star Michelin restaurant; Augie's on Main, featuring fast casual dining; and Dear Jane's in Marina del Rey. Charcoal Venice's signature dishes are dry-aged steaks, charred cabbage, and grilled chicken wings.
The restaurant opened in 2015, with another location, Charcoal Sunset, opening in 2023. However, Charcoal Sunset abruptly closed less than a year later due to what Citrin summarized in a statement to Eater as "delays and extreme changes to the cost of doing business." Charcoal Venice is one of the most affordable restaurants in California listed in The Michelin Guide. The most expensive entree on the restaurant's dinner menu is its 16-ounce Durham Ranch Bison Ribeye in a coffee rub, costing $71. The most affordable entree is the $40 Grilled Salmon in a charred Anaheim chile-shiso sauce. You can even order pickup or delivery through DoorDash. Charcoal Venice has a 4.4-star rating on Google with over 700 reviews.
Be.Stéak.Ă
Be.Stéak.Ă in Campbell, California, is an Italian-style steakhouse with a cozy, comfortable ambiance. Led by owner and veteran chef Jeffrey Stout and executive chef Patrick Capurro, the restaurant opened in 2021. And while the distinction of being a Michelin-starred chef might not really mean what you think, Stout has had a very impressive career. He is the founding chef of Alexander's Steakhouse in Cupertino, California, and Orchard City Kitchen in Campbell, California, the former of which was awarded a Michelin star for three years in a row under his leadership. Stout's goal in opening Be.Stéak.Ă was to distinguish himself from his previous relationship with the Japanese steakhouse model, and offer quality steaks that were more affordable for the average guest.
The restaurant's menu includes brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as weekly dinner events, which feature a rotating nightly selection of Chef Capurro's favorite Italian Riviera-inspired dishes. The most expensive entree on Be.Stéak.Ă's traditional dinner menu is the Hot Stone Trio, which is 3 ounces each of Kuro, Kiwami, and Sanuki A5 (basically a crash course in Wagyu beef) for $300. The least expensive entrees are $52 each: the Duck Bigarade, which is a pan-seared duck breast with sauce roanne l'orange, and the Grilled Salmon Steak served in a sauce vin blanc with preserved lemon gribiche and smoked trout roe. Be.Stéak.Ă has a 4.6-star rating on Google with over 550 reviews.
Born & Raised
Born & Raised opened in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood in 2017 to much anticipation and fanfare. Founded by hospitality conglomerate Consortium Holdings and described on its website as "a dry-aged resurrected ode to the high church tradition of European fine dining and West Coast hip hop," the restaurant is led by Michelin-starred chef Jason McLeod and features a 40-square-foot dry-aging room for its steaks. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant was designed by architect Paul Basile and features 250 seats and a 45-foot cocktail bar.
Its menu is a combination of upscale haute cuisine and classic steakhouse fare, featuring macaroni and cheese and dirty hashbrowns alongside caviar service and snow-aged Wagyu. The most expensive entree on the restaurant's menu is the Steak Sampler, featuring Japanese dry-aged and wet-aged Wagyu and American Wagyu, which will set you back $159. If you're looking for something more affordable, the least expensive entrees are a Wagyu and ribeye Cheeseburger and a Vegetable Pie, both of which are $32. Born & Raised has a 4.5-star rating on Google with over 3,000 reviews.
Selanne Steak Tavern
It's easy to understand why Selanne Steak Tavern ended up on our list of the 14 best steakhouses in California. Located in a modest 1930s bungalow off the Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, Selanne Steak Tavern is cozy, welcoming, and unassuming. Opened in 2013 by NHL star Teemu Selanne and Kevin Pratt, the restaurant is known for its quality steaks and its extensive wine list, which features 2,750 bottles from California and around the world. Led by executive chef Vincent Terusa, the menu highlights local fisheries and farms and is committed to providing sustainable and humane meat and dairy.
Its highlights include Wagyu beef, Pacific Diver Scallops (which have remained largely unchanged since the restaurant opened), and its signature macaroni and cheese. The restaurant also offers a to-go menu and is one of two restaurants on this list with delivery through DoorDash. While the menu does not list prices, the prices on DoorDash indicate that the most expensive entree is the 12-ounce Wagyu beef Skirt Steak, featuring a smoked trumpet mushroom and cipollini garnish, bordelaise sauce, and truffle marrow butter, at around $88. The most affordable entree is Mary's Chicken in a leek puree with Cognac jus and a walnut-crusted broccoli at around $50. Selanne has a 4.6-star rating on Google with close to 800 reviews.