These Are The Most Affordable Steakhouses In California Recognized By The Michelin Guide

If you love food and travel, you are most likely aware of the prestige of Michelin-starred restaurants. The Michelin Guide has been awarding restaurants around the world with Michelin stars since 1900. It was first published by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin, the founders of Michelin Tire Company. Ratings from 1 to 3 Michelin stars are awarded annually by anonymous Michelin inspectors. Even a 1-star Michelin rating indicates that the restaurant is among the best in the world, according to the organization's standards for exceptional cuisine.

Those standards include the quality of the food and its presentation, mastery of flavor and technique, consistency, value, and service. While there are currently over 80 California restaurants with Michelin stars, dining at one is prohibitively expensive for many. Among the 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, the prices range from $590 to $2,130 per dish, putting them well out of the price range of many food lovers.

If it is your dream to dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant but you can't justify the cost, there are over 18,000 establishments listed in the guide that might not have the distinction of a star, but are still recommended by the prestigious organization. Non-starred restaurants included in The Michelin Guide are judged by the same criteria. Though they may not receive the coveted star rating, they are still exceptional for their food and service, and are also typically much less expensive and more accessible. Of the over 550 California restaurants currently recommended by The Michelin Guide, these are five of the most affordable steakhouses.