Why All Michelin Restaurants Won't Have A Menu Full Of Luxury Ingredients

For a restaurant to land a Michelin star, set criteria must be recorded by anonymous Michelin inspectors. From the flavor of dishes to the value of the dining experience, awarded restaurants must demonstrate consistent performance. However, chefs don't need to use fancy ingredients to raise inspectors' eyebrows, as Michelin Guides' International Director Michael Ellis explained to a panel: "Making the simple sublime will get our attention." Take El Califa de León, for example, the Michelin-recognized taqueria dishing out corn tortillas and meat to hungry guests in Mexico. "The secret is the simplicity of our taco. It has only a tortilla, red or green sauce, and that's it. That, and the quality of the meat," chef Arturo Rivera Martínez told the Associated Press.

When considering restaurants that have garnered Michelin acclaim, it is clear that the emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients is an industry standard — not the ability to sprinkle beluga caviar and expensive saffron onto plates. Chef George Papazacharia of Delta Restaurant, a two-Michelin-starred venue in Athens, Greece, reinforces the sentiment. He told our team, "Ultimately, the magic of a Michelin-starred menu lies not in the extravagance of its ingredients but in the mastery of its execution." Papazacharia explains that his restaurant collaborates with small, local producers to design menus that are sustainably sourced. He said, "This philosophy demonstrates that extraordinary dining experiences can be crafted from the simplest beginnings, showcasing that excellence in cuisine is achievable through skill and dedication rather than opulence."