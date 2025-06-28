Why There's No Such Thing As An Unprocessed Canned Food

On the shelf, canned beans, tomatoes, and corn look as straightforward as food gets, just a single familiar ingredient and little more. In a world of ultra-processed snacks and engineered meals, it's tempting to think some canned foods are unprocessed, as if what's inside the can is the same as what you'd find at a farmers' market, pulled straight from the dirt and just preserved for later. But even the simplest canned foods are, by definition, processed.

It's easy to hear "processed" and think only of unhealthy junk food, but processing isn't automatically a negative, particularly when it comes to canning. The process is exactly what extends shelf life and reduces food waste. It can even improve the nutritional value of some foods. In food science, processing just means anything done to a food after it's harvested: All that washing, peeling, chopping, cooking, or preserving that makes raw food edible, and preservable.

The canning process starts with sorting and cleaning, then peeling, trimming, or chopping. For tomatoes, it means scalding and removing skins. For beans, it's soaking and precooking. Even canned fruit usually gets peeled, sliced, and sometimes blanched before canning. Once the ingredients are prepared, they're packed into cans, topped with liquid (sometimes just water or juice), sealed, and then heated to high temperatures to kill bacteria and make the food shelf-stable.