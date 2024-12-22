How The 'S Rule' Provides New Inspiration For Using Canned Foods

The mention of canned food can bring out snobbery in some folks, which is a shame. Not only are they convenient, but canned goods also offer their own unique taste and texture that can be a bonus to a dish — no one would berate you for using tinned tomatoes in a pasta sauce after all. The trick is knowing when and how to use them. Canned foods contain a lot of extra moisture, even when drained, and the food itself tends to have a softer texture than dried or fresh foods.

In an interview with The Spruce Eats, food writer Caleb Chen shared his easy-to-remember guidelines for using canned goods: Sticking to 'S' foods, namely soup, stews, sauces (but not stir-fries). The idea is that by adding canned goods to dishes that are already wet, they will be enhanced, rather than disrupted by the addition. It also gives you the chance to use up the juices in the tin, rather than just tipping them down the sink, because by draining your fruit, vegetables, or beans, you're also throwing away the opportunity for adding extra flavor.