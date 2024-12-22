How The 'S Rule' Provides New Inspiration For Using Canned Foods
The mention of canned food can bring out snobbery in some folks, which is a shame. Not only are they convenient, but canned goods also offer their own unique taste and texture that can be a bonus to a dish — no one would berate you for using tinned tomatoes in a pasta sauce after all. The trick is knowing when and how to use them. Canned foods contain a lot of extra moisture, even when drained, and the food itself tends to have a softer texture than dried or fresh foods.
In an interview with The Spruce Eats, food writer Caleb Chen shared his easy-to-remember guidelines for using canned goods: Sticking to 'S' foods, namely soup, stews, sauces (but not stir-fries). The idea is that by adding canned goods to dishes that are already wet, they will be enhanced, rather than disrupted by the addition. It also gives you the chance to use up the juices in the tin, rather than just tipping them down the sink, because by draining your fruit, vegetables, or beans, you're also throwing away the opportunity for adding extra flavor.
Ideas for how to use canned foods in your next meal
This 'S' rule is less restrictive than it might sound at first — sauces in particular encompass quite a range of recipes. And it works for both sweet and savory applications. Canned beans offer up one of the best time savers, allowing you to skip both the soaking and cooking process of the dried version. And while in theory they only need warming through, adding them earlier will allow them to soak up flavor from your soup or chili. You're probably already using canned corn in chowders and casseroles (have you tried our moist corn casserole?), but it's also an underrated way to add flavor and fiber to a dish of saucy mac and cheese.
If you're looking for meat dishes with a wet texture, you can even turn to canned corned beef or chicken. The sloppy Joe is a prime contender, as is a chicken noodle soup made with canned chicken for when you need to recover from a cold in a hurry.
Stocking up on canned fruit lets you enjoy those delicious sun-kissed flavors long after summer is over. Try canned peaches for a shortcut to your next fruit crisp, or swap fresh cherries for canned in this sweet and savory cherry balsamic sauce – ready to drizzle over steak or pork.