If you're willing to take this journey, the good news is incorporating canned corned beef into your sloppy joe recipe is incredibly simple. Instead of browning ground beef and seasoning it from scratch, you can simply open a can of corned beef and crumble it directly into the skillet with the other ingredients. This not only saves you precious prep time but also reduces the need for additional seasoning, as the corned beef is already packed with salt-flavorful spices. And, since corned beef is pre-cooked, it only needs to be heated, making the entire cooking process quicker and more convenient.

If desired, amp up the sweetness and caramelization by sauteing diced onions in a large, high-walled skillet over medium heat. You can also add minced garlic, but the canned corned beef may contain garlic, so taste it first. Next, add in the canned corned beef and cook until it begins to crisp a bit in its own oils. Season as you would for any other sloppy Joe recipe or to your taste, then add in the tomato sauce or ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard — if called for — and let the sauce reduce.

The result is a sloppy Joe that has a chunkier texture with loads of savory notes and ample seasoning. Serve it as you would a sloppy Joe or bridge an obvious gap and make a sloppy Joe Reuben by melting on Swiss cheese and topping it with funky sauerkraut and Russian dressing.