Trader Joe's Vs Aldi: Which Store Has The Better Frozen Pizzas?

Of course, I had to compare some of the most (if not absolute most) popular pizzas at Trader Joe's and Aldi: the meat pizzas. As in, pizzas topped with more than one kind of meat, and preferably as much as possible. Pepperoni, meatballs, ham, sausage, bacon, and more are all on the table.

The funny thing is, at the time of publication, Trader Joe's actually had few meat pizzas to choose from. The closest I could get was this Pizza Parlanno, which has sausage and pepperoni. It also, however, has peppers and onions — which might be a no-go for the meat-only pizza lovers out there. It has a chewy crust that's crunchy on the edges. The cheese-to-sauce ratio is great, and the sauce has a warm, home-cooked flavor. The sausage is savory, the pepperoni is a bit spicy, and the vegetables are nicely roasted. Overall, I think this is a very good multi-meat frozen pizza.

The meat pizza I found at Aldi, meanwhile, is pretty intense. First of all, it has a cheese-stuffed crust and incorporates sausage, pepperoni, and bits of ground beef. The crust is thick and soft, and that extra cheese inside feels a little gratuitous — more for spectacle than flavor. The sauce is fine — a nondescript red tomato sauce — and the cheese is just melted mozzarella. I thought the meat was suitably greasy and satisfying, but not particularly well-seasoned. This pizza is a lot, and a lot of everything, but it sacrifices complex taste for high impact. Trader Joe's wins this round easily.