This Old-School Kitchen Staple Is Perfect For Storing More Than Just Bread

Not every kitchen invention has withstood the test of time, but a few retro elements from yesteryear have retained relevance in modern kitchens. Take sink skirts and curtains to conceal old dishwashers, for example. Plenty of retro design elements are sneaking into home renovation projects, and homeowners are finding new uses for old objects — like breadboxes.

If you've tucked your breadbox away to a desolate, shadowy part of your kitchen, you may want to place that contraption within easier reach. Though breadboxes can help keep bread fresh, they can also help keep your kitchen organized. For those searching for a better way to keep knick-knacks, spice jars, or various odds and ends in a more controlled manner, a breadbox can serve as an easy storage solution. The aesthetic detail offers an elegant and cosy answer for your kitchen, and your vitamins or collection of honey and jam jars can be hidden away in plain sight until the exact moment of need.